Assenmacher, Essenmacher family to meet for annual reunion

Notice of Peter Assenmacher/Essenmacher Annual Reunion at Lakeside Park north of Port Huron on August 1, 2021. One of the oldest and continuous family reunions from Huron County Michigan, with over 90 years at Lakeside Park. Peter Assenmacher II was born on July 29, 1853 in Lorndorf, Germany. As an infant, his parents Peter Assenmacher and Catherine Krupp immigrated to America arriving in New York Harbor on November 24, 1854. They were of the first pioneers in Huron County on 80 acres one mile south east of Ruth, living in a log cabin. Peter Assenmacher II married Gertrude Messing on January 28, 1878 and had 10 children before Gertrude died on October 15, 1896 giving birth to their 11th child. Both died and are buried together in the Ruth Cemetery. Next, Peter married 18 year old Louisa Mausolf on January 5, 1897 and had 10 children and adopted two additional children for a total of 22 children, raised in the home at 8300 Purdy Road, one mile south of the Helena Church.