Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Best Of Winners Share Their Best-Selling Products

By Lehigh Valley Style
lehighvalleystyle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebrating this year’s Best Of competition, we asked a few of the reader-voted winners to share the thing locals can’t get enough of. Check out these best-selling, Best-Of-winning offerings!. 1 of 5. Vegan Treats, voted Best Cake, says their best-selling cake flavor combination is, hands down, their chocolate peanut...

lehighvalleystyle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peanut Butter#Vegan#Chocolate Cake#Belgian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
Related
Skin Caremomtrends.com

Momtrends MVP'S: The Best Beauty Product Organizers

If the past year and a half have given me anything, it’s the gift of organization. After spending more time than usual in my home I realized that it needed an organizational overhaul. That included where I store my beauty products. I know I’m not the only girl guilty of...
Beauty & FashionByrdie

Love Beauty and Planet: Brand Review and Best Products

What if I told you that a haircare brand had quality ingredients, affordable prices, and sustainable initiatives? Sounds too good to be true, but Love Beauty and Planet manages to accomplish all three. Couple that with their availability for purchase at almost every major retailer, and you've got a change-maker that's recognized the market scale needed to have a real environmental impact.
Beauty & FashionHGTV

The Best Places to Buy Korean Beauty Products Online

Korean beauty products are so much more than cutesy packaging. Many of these brands offer high-performance, innovative products not always available in American drugstores and department stores. But now, thanks to the global Korean beauty phenomenon, an ever-growing market makes them more accessible than ever. Luckily, newbies and experts alike can elevate their K-beauty routine at these online and brick-and-mortar favorites.
Skin Carenewbeauty.com

The Best New Skin-Care Products Launching in July

Out of everything that came across our desks so far this July, these are our top picks from this month’s release radar. Ursa Major Forest Alchemy Eye Cream ($44) Formulated with forest-derived ingredients, this eye cream adds a boost of radiance to the skin around the eyes. Included in the mix: tremella mushroom, which retains 500 times its own eight of water, raw wild birch sap to improve tone and texture and white oak bark stem cells to stimulate microcirculation.
RecipesPosted by
The Associated Press

Gaia Herbs Expands Line of Best-Selling Black Elderberry Products With New Black Elderberry Tonic

BREVARD, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 1, 2021-- Gaia Herbs, a leading natural herbal products brand in the United States, is pleased to announce the extension of its Black Elderberry line with its latest USDA Certified Organic immune health product: Black Elderberry Tonic. This new product is available as of today on GaiaHerbs.com and will roll out across natural and health food stores nationally throughout July.
FitnessNew Haven Register

Rhone's Best-Selling Workout Shorts Are on Sale

Rhone’s Mack shorts are some of the best workout shorts your money can buy. The best-selling activewear shorts are meticulously engineered to carry you through any high-intensity workout, and currently, a pair of these beloved bottoms are $15 off at Bespoke Post. The Mako Lined 7″ Workout Short is packed...
Skin CareElle

These Are The 12 Best Products On Amazon To Treat "Strawberry Skin"

Of all the unique ways we talk about skin conditions (See: crow's feet, pimples, and ingrown hairs), I don't think anything comes off as more immediately repellant than what we horrifyingly call "strawberry skin" or, for maximum terribleness, "chicken skin." Technically called Keratosis Pilaris, "Strawberry skin" is often noticed on the legs, upper arms, cheeks, and abdomen, appearing as red dots, resembling, you guessed it, the skin of a strawberry.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Red Tricycle

The Best Summer Beauty Products for Moms

We are deep in the throes of summer, which means moms are navigating hot and sweaty days. When you’re ready to sit down for some self-care, make sure you are grabbing from some of these editor-picked products. From face masks made from refreshing summer fruits and vitamin-packed body serum, to sunscreen that doesn’t feel sticky, these face and body products will have you sailing through summer.
Skin CarePosted by
StyleCaster

These Best-Selling Wrinkle Patches Are Basically Needleless Botox

I’m personally not financially ready to commit to botox. I already get my hair highlighted, and that’s already an expensive beauty habit, so I’ve been on the hunt for Botox alternatives that won’t break the bank—no matter how off the wall they sound. My roommate recently told me that her coworker had been wearing wrinkle patches to soften fine lines at home since she wasn’t on Zoom calls and no one was seeing her face anyway. Naturally, I was intrigued by her injection-free “hack,” which prompted me to look for some of my own. After some research, I found these best-selling wrinkle patches called Frownies on Amazon, and I had to try them out for myself.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Best kitchen products with Amazon Alexa support 2021

Best kitchen products with Amazon Alexa support Android Central 2021. The last thing you want to do while your hands are dirty with food or wet from washing dishes is tap a button on your smart speaker. When entertaining, don't you find that so many parties congregate in the kitchen? Smart kitchen products are pretty standard nowadays, but most useful, in particular, are those you can control by voice. They help simplify things when you're multitasking and make for a super-cool kitchen that will be the envy of all your guests. If you set up voice assistant routines, you can even enjoy various things happening at once with different Alexa devices, like the kitchen lights turning on, music playing, and coffee brewing with a single command. Here are some of the best kitchen products with Alexa to make your life a little easier, some of which are actually the best Alexa devices, overall.
PetsPosted by
Fun 104.3

The Best Pet-Cooling Products for Soaring Summer Temps

Another summer is coming in hot (whether you like it or not) and it’s not just people that are susceptible to the heat - your pets are going to need some protection from the rising temps, too. Included below are some of the best, easiest and most fun ways to keep your fuzzy best friend calm, cool and collected all summer long.
New York City, NYByrdie

The Best Briogeo Products Are Worth Every Penny

Pricing: $$-$$$ Best Known For: Effective hair products free of sulfates, silicones, phthalates, parabens, DEA, and artificial dyes. Most Popular Product: Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask. Fun Fact: The name Briogeo is derived from the words "brio," meaning "vibrant and full of life," and "geo," meaning "of Earth and...
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Simple Hack Will Make Corn on the Cob Even Juicier and Sweeter

Many of us look forward to fresh corn on the cob this time of the year. You can grill it alongside other veggies, like zucchini and peppers, but sometimes prepping and cleaning the barbecue can feel like a whole ordeal. When we want a simpler option, we opt for boiling it on the stovetop. It may not sound as tasty, but these tips will make your boiled corn even juicier and sweeter than on the grill — all you need is milk and butter!
Recipeslovefromtheoven.com

Air Fryer Corn On The Cob

This post may contain affiliate links, read the disclosure policy. Air Fryer Corn On The Cob is a deliciously easy new way to enjoy a classic side dish that everyone loves. You are just minutes away from the most deliciously butter corn on the cob that you’ve ever tried!. Reasons...
Movies/Film

What’s the Best Best Picture Winner From the Last Ten Years?

The Artist. Argo. 12 Years a Slave. Birdman. Spotlight. Moonlight. The Shape of Water. Green Book. Parasite. Nomadland. Those are the ten most recent movies to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. Since the concept of pitting pieces of art against each other and handing one a golden trophy is inherently ridiculous, we figured we might as well take things one step further and issue a survey to find out which of these Oscar winners audiences think is the best. I know it’s a cliche to say “the results may surprise you!”, but in this case, it’s actually true: I was genuinely surprised to see which of these films came out on top.
RecipesOne Green Planet

Fried ‘Riced’ Broccoli Bowl [Vegan, Grain-Free]

Cut broccoli into chunks and add it to the food processor. Pulse until broken down into rice-size pieces. Melt coconut oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the onions and sautée for about 5 minutes until they turn golden and translucent. Mix in turmeric and garlic and sautée...
Food & Drinksnoblepig.com

Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Ice Cream (no churn)

No special equipment is necessary to make this no churn, ultra-creamy, chocolate pretzel ice cream. You’re going to love every bite of this summer classic. Whether you’re a fan of extra vanilla ice cream, maraschino cherry ice cream or a bowl of really tasty cherry-coconut-chocolate chip ice cream there’s one thing we can probably all agree on—nothing beats homemade when it comes to this frozen dessert.
Food & Drinkstastywoo.com

Flourless Chocolate Beer Cake

Amazingly delicious whippy flourless chocolate cake that will make your day! Simple but rich, well moist, and creamy at the top, this cake is perfect for any occasion. If you are wheat intolerant, then this cake is just for you! It will take you around 30 minutes to prepare it plus 50 minutes to cook. Try the recipe:

Comments / 0

Community Policy