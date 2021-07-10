Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Executives join Enterprise Ventures Corp. board

The Tribune-Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Honorable Kevin M. Fahey and John G. Tile have been elected to the Enterprise Ventures Corp. board of directors. They join existing board members Edward J. Sheehan Jr., Russell C. Davis, Gary C. Slack and Dale M. Mosier. Fahey is president and chief operating officer of Cypress International, a...

www.tribdem.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#Cypress International#The Department Of Defense#Defense For Acquisition#Dod#Lite Advisors Llc#Elizabethtown College#Bae Systems
Related
BusinessFast Casual

BurgerFi names finance executive to board of directors

BurgerFi International Inc. has appointed Vivian Lopez-Blanco to its board of directors, following the sudden passing of board member Steven Berrard announced on June 10, 2021. Lopez-Blanco will also chair the audit committee and serve on the compensation committee and the nominating governance committee, according to a company press release.
Businesssgbonline.com

HanesBrands Appoints VP, Talent & Diversity

HanesBrands appointed LaTonya Groom as vice president, talent & diversity. “This new role illustrates the importance of talent and diversity in unlocking our full potential,” said Kristin Oliver, chief human resources officer for the company. “And we are thrilled to have a leader of LaTonya’s caliber join us as we build the talent we need to meet the demands of consumers and create opportunities for our 61,000 associates around the world.”
am-online.com

Mike Jones joins Wayroo as a non-executive advisor to the board

Automotive software company Wayroo has welcomed ex-ASE chairman Mike Jones to its board, as a non-executive advisor. The business specialises in digitisation and automation and is expanding its team to help support the opportunity for dealerships to operate a more "cost effective and profitable model". Jones said: “It is vital...
EconomyVirginia Business

SAIC appoints three initial members to new advisory board

Appointees include former Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist. Reston-based Fortune 500 government contractor Science Applications International Corp. has formed a new Strategic Advisory Board, the company announced Tuesday, and the first three board members include former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense David L. Norquist. Norquist, who served in federal...
Businessfinextra.com

Nick Ogden joins the board of Saudi fintech Geidea

Geidea, the largest fintech company in Saudi Arabia by market share, has appointed the global financial services and fintech heavyweight Nick Ogden to join its Board of Directors. In his role, Nick will be responsible for guiding the company’s strategic vision as it seeks to position itself as the category...
savannahceo.com

Bill Stankiewicz joins Collabgistics, Inc. Advisory Board

Collabgistics, Inc., a software firm dedicated to bringing the efficiency and security of hyperledger technology to the logistics industry, has recruited veteran Savannah logistics expert Bill Stankiewicz to its advisory board. Stankiewicz is the CEO of Savannah Supply Chain and an adjunct professor at Savannah Technical College. He brings more than two decades of experience in industrial facility operations and distribution to the role.
BusinessBusiness Wire

John C. Rood to Join Momentus as Chief Executive Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momentus Inc. ("Momentus" or the "Company"), a U.S. commercial space company offering in-space infrastructure services, today announced that John C. Rood, former U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, will join the Company as Chief Executive Officer effective August 1. Rood brings more than three decades of...
Businessmartechseries.com

Martin Bernstein Joins Synchronoss Board of Directors

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc., a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging and digital solutions, is pleased to announce that Martin Bernstein has joined its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Bernstein was appointed to the Board in connection with the recent recapitalization of Synchronoss, and serves as a representative of B....
BusinessMarietta Daily Journal

Jeff Evanson Joins p-Chip Corp Advisory Board

CHICAGO, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- p-Chip Corp, a company that is revolutionizing the tracking of physical products and materials with its breakthrough microtransponder technology, today announced that Jeff Evanson has joined the company's Advisory Board via an engagement with Traust IP Finance. Mr. Evanson, who previously served as Vice President of Global Investor Relations & Strategy at Tesla from 2011 to 2017, joins p-Chip Corp in its efforts to innovate its indexing solutions and secure additional funding.
BusinessRegister Citizen

Digital Pioneer Cesar Gon Joins the Nonprofit Lean Enterprise Institute's Board of Directors

BOSTON (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. The nonprofit Lean Enterprise Institute (LEI), a global leader in lean management thinking, practice, and innovation, today announced that digital technology veteran Cesar Gon has joined its board of directors. Gon is CEO and co-founder of CI&T, a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, and brings over 26 years of executive leadership and experience in accelerating growth and business impact to LEI.
inparkmagazine.com

Triotech’s Eric Beauregard joins MENALAC board

Interactive attractions creator Triotech proudly announced the appointment of Eric Beauregard, Vice President Global Sales & Marketing at Triotech, to MENALAC’s Board. The Middle East, North Africa Leisure & Attraction Council was established in 2016 and aims to promote the development and commercial success of the attractions, entertainment and leisure industry. It provides educational programs, networking opportunity and trends resources to its members.
Posted by
Reuters

Brazil's B3, Totvs join forces in fintech venture

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian financial exchange operator B3 SA (B3SA3.SA) has entered into an agreement with software firm Totvs SA (TOTS3.SA) to inject 600 million reais ($116 million) into Totvs subsidiary TFS Solucoes em Software SA, according to separate securities filing released by both firms on Monday.
modernreaders.com

HBK Investments L P Takes Position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 2.06% of Sports Ventures Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Businessaithority.com

Tech Mahindra Announces a ‘Cloud Advisory Board’ with 30 Enterprises and Industry Advisors

Advisory board to work on accelerating cloud transformation and build robust roadmap for business agility and competitive edge for enterprises. Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, has announced collaboration with enterprises, academicians, and industry advisors to constitute a ‘Cloud Advisory Board’. The cloud advisory board will work towards accelerating cloud transformation and build a robust roadmap for business agility and competitive edge for enterprises. The constituents of the Cloud Advisory Board have a total revenue of about 2285 Bn USD and approximately spend 200 Bn USD on technology annually.
spotonnewjersey.com

Nelson joins board of trustees at Imagine

MOUNTAINSIDE / NEWARK, NJ - Shane Nelson has joined the board of trustees at Imagine, A Center for Coping with Loss, located in Mountainside and Newark. Nelson currently serves as the diversity, equity and inclusion business partner for Sanofi, a pharmaceutical company. In this role,...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Tracker Ventures Corp. Closes Fourth Tranche of Private Placement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2021) - Tracker Ventures Corp.(CSE: TKR) (FSE: B2I)("Tracker" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the fourth tranche (the "Fourth Tranche") of its previously announced financing (the "Financing") of units (each, a "Unit") of the Company through the issuance of 713,846 Units at a price of $0.65 per Unit, for total gross proceeds of $464,000. Each Unit is composed of one common share (a "Share") and one-half of one (1/2) share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable into one (1) Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $1.30 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance. Between the first, second, third and fourth tranches of the Financing, the Company has issued a total of 2,478,323 Units, raising aggregate gross proceeds of $1,610,910.
seattlepi.com

Brian Nick Joins Fox Corp. as Chief Communications Officer

Fox Corp. has brought on a new head of communications. Brian Nick, most recently at Coca-Cola Consolidated, is joining the company as executive vice president and chief communications officer, reporting to Fox Corp. chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch. “We’re excited to welcome Brian to the Fox team,” said Murdoch in...
Businesswashingtonexec.com

Frank Witter Joins CGI Board

Longtime Volkswagen executive Frank Witter has joined IT and business consulting services firm CGI’s board of directors. Witter was named CEO of Volkswagen Financial Services AG in September 2008. He served in that role until September 2015, when he became chief financial officer for Volkswagen Group – the role from which he recently retired.

Comments / 0

Community Policy