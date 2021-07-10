Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arthur County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arthur, Cherry, Garden, Grant, Sheridan by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 23:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing winds in excess of 70 MPH. At 1030 PM MDT, an estimated wind gust of 70 MPH was reported at Ellsworth. Target Area: Arthur; Cherry; Garden; Grant; Sheridan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ARTHUR...SOUTHWESTERN CHERRY...GRANT...GARDEN AND SOUTHERN SHERIDAN COUNTIES At 1036 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Ellsworth to 17 miles southwest of Ashby to near Crescent Lake National Wildlife Refuge to 8 miles northeast of Lisco, moving east at 55 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Oshkosh, Ellsworth, Hyannis, Lisco, Whitman, Ashby, Antioch, Crescent Lake National Wildlife Refuge, Duluth, Dogtown Flats, Dipping Vat Meadow, Swede Lake, Deer Lake, Britton Lake, Richardson Lake, Miles Lake, Mumper, Wickson Lake, Diamond Lake and Bourquim Hill. This includes the following highways Highway 250 between mile markers 1 and 33. Highway 2 between mile markers 96 and 162. Highway 61 between mile markers 136 and 172. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...80MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyannis, NE
County
Arthur County, NE
City
Oshkosh, NE
City
Lisco, NE
County
Grant County, NE
City
Arthur, NE
City
Grant, NE
County
Garden County, NE
City
Ellsworth, NE
County
Sheridan County, NE
County
Cherry County, NE
City
Ashby, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Diamond Lake#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Haitian presidential guard leader detained

The head of security at Haiti’s presidential palace has been detained by police amid the ongoing probe into Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination, local police and justice officials said Thursday. The Washington Post reported that Dimitri Hérard had been taken into custody, citing confirmation from a Haitian prosecutor, a spokesperson...
Congress & CourtsCNN

Liberals struggle with Breyer's refusal to retire

Washington (CNN) — Justice Stephen Breyer's latest signal, in comments made exclusively to CNN, that he is not yet ready to retire from the Supreme Court is angering progressive advocates and leading legal observers to wonder whether the left's pressure campaign on Breyer backfired. For months, liberal groups have called...

Comments / 0

Community Policy