Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Gasconade, Montgomery, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for east central Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Gasconade; Montgomery; Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MONTGOMERY...NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN...WARREN AND NORTHEASTERN GASCONADE COUNTIES At 1133 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jonesburg to Hermann, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Warrenton, Truesdale, Innsbrook, Treloar, New Haven, Marthasville, Dutzow and Washington. This also includes Deutschheim Historic Site. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 188 and 200. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH