Illinois finishes coaching staff with hire of Tim Anderson

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS/WRSP) - The wait is finally over for Illini fans as Illinois basketball has officially hired its third assistant coach for the upcoming season. Brad Underwood adding Tim Anderson to his staff. He brings 15 years of coaching and training experience to the Illini. Anderson was most recently an assistant coach at DePaul for the last four seasons. Prior to working for the Blue Demons, he led Ground Zero Training in Chicago, which prepared college players for the NBA Draft.