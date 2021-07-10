Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Here’s How to Tell Green Good Deeds From Greenwashing

By Jacqueline Poh, Laura Millan Lombrana, Eric Roston
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorporations are growing more interested in proclaiming how green they are, on everything from their packaging to their fund raising. Companies have been selling record sums of green bonds and other forms of ethical debt, with some tied to their social and governance behavior as well as environmental actions. Faced with a flood of self-congratulatory announcements, it can be hard to figure out what’s really green or sustainable, and what’s “greenwashing” -- the use of misleading labels or advertising to create an undeserved image of environmental and ethical responsibility. Here are some questions that can help you sort through what’s meaningful and what’s not.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenwashing#Blackrock Inc#Good Deeds#The Paris Agreement#Microsoft Corp#Salesforce Com Inc#Blackrock Inc#African American#Hispanic#Latino#Iss Oekom#Sustainalytics#The European Union#European#Green Bond Standard#Esg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Global Warming
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

When does ‘zero’ not mean ‘zero’? When it’s greenwashing, of course

When does “zero” not mean “zero”? When an oil corporation, bank or airport are greenwashing with their “net-zero carbon” climate action plans, of course. There are rising concerns that the phrase “net-zero carbon” has been hijacked and devalued by fossil-fuelled corporations. Thus, it was welcome that the UN’s High Champions on Climate, Nigel Topping and Gonzalo Munoz, staged a debate on the issue at the London Climate Action Week.A powerful case was made by James Dyke from the Global Systems Institute at Exeter University that net-zero can be a dangerous trap that lulls the public into thinking that real action...
Real EstateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Much of Your Income Should You Spend on Housing? Here's How to Tell

This story is part of CNBC Make It's One-Minute Money Hacks series, which provides easy, straightforward tips and tricks to help you understand your finances and take control of your money. There's been a lot of discussion about affordable housing recently, especially as home prices and rents hit record levels....
RetailValueWalk

Sustainable Finance And Retail Investors Should Consider It

Sustainable Finance And Retail Investors Should Consider It By Jane Duscherer and Steven Hyland Jr. It has been a busy 2021 for the European Union’s push to steer the region’s and its trading partners’ economies onto a long-term sustainable path. The Eurozone, however, has not been the lone actor. Activist investors and judicial systems are pushing companies to more fully account for and report on their environmental impacts and policies for its mitigation. Furthermore, the number of investment firms publicly committing themselves to responsible and sustainable investing grows apace. Sustainable funds received more than $51 billion in new investments in 2020, doubling the previous record set in 2019. This number represented one-fourth of all new investments in 2020. Global sustainable investments under management, which amounted to $30.6 trillion in 2018, could reach as much as $53 trillion in 2025. Sustainable finance, so it seems, is on the march.[1]
POTUSAOL Corp

New stimulus checks could start hitting your account automatically

Lawmakers continue to urge the White House to approve a fourth stimulus check for Americans who are struggling financially, with some proposing that future relief be tied to economic conditions, meaning stimulus checks might hit bank accounts automatically. Find: $1400 Stimulus May Be on the Way — This Time from...
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 2.3 million people last month receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Worth $600 Expected To Reach Citizens Soon

Stimulus Checks amounting to $600 each are expected to reach the citizens soon. These checks were approved by the government on July 13. Almost half of the citizens of California are expected to be benefitted from the funding. The government-sanctioned financial boosts are all set to be rolled out soon....
TravelWashington Post

Hong Kong exodus gathers pace as thousands vote with their feet

HONG KONG — The ritual unfolds daily. In an otherwise near-deserted airport terminal, hundreds line up to check in for a one-way journey. Elderly parents on walking sticks see off their adult children and grandkids, who hug and cry as they snap photos with loved ones they might not see for years. Their destination: Britain.
POTUSWashington Post

The Biden administration thinks you should be allowed to fix the things you buy

On Friday, President Biden issued a sweeping executive order promising action on various fronts — from drug prices to fees charged by airlines — to improve competition within the American economy. Among the most consequential if often-overlooked issues the order addresses is the “right to repair.”. Right to repair is...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Acquires 8,606 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 13,240.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Marketsetftrends.com

Can ESG Investors Finally Have It All?

Innovation in the exchange-traded fund (ETF) space just reclaimed the shareholder vote for those looking to put their money in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) focused investments. The ESG conundrum—the trade-off between active risk and impact investing—is no more. For many market participants, this has been a long time coming....
Stocksetfstrategy.com

DWS introduces EUR and USD corporate green bond ETFs

DWS has launched a pair of ETFs in Europe – the Xtrackers EUR Corporate Green Bond UCITS ETF (XGBE GY) and Xtrackers USD Corporate Green Bond UCITS ETF (XGBU GY) – providing investors with access to the rapidly growing market for green corporate bonds. Until now, the UCITS green bond...
MarketsZacks.com

3 Invesco Mutual Funds That You Must Consider for Handsome Gains

Founded in 1978, Invesco Ltd. had $1.525 trillion preliminary assets under management as of Jun 30, 2021. With nearly 750 investment professionals and more than 8,000 employees, the company offers a wide range of financial services throughout its offices in 25 countries. This renowned global investment management company offers financial...
EconomyWashington Post

Why China’s New Carbon Market Is No Quick Climate Fix

China, which surpassed the U.S. as the world’s biggest polluter years ago, is looking to financial markets to help restrain its greenhouse gas emissions by launching the world’s largest carbon trading system. But it could be years before the new market has any meaningful effect. Instead of starting off tough on reducing emissions, China’s aim seems to be getting as many companies as it can on board. The question is whether it will be able to follow through on raising standards down the road.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

EDF Renewables And Goldman Sachs Asset Management Announce Commercial Operation Of Toms River Solar Project

EDF Renewables North America (EDFR) and the Renewable Power business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs) today announced the commercial operation of the Toms River Solar Project, delivering 28.9 megawatts (MW) of clean renewable energy. The project, built on BASF Corporation's (BASF) property by EDFR in coordination with PVOne and Goldman Sachs, is New Jersey's largest solar project and the largest solar project built on a Superfund site in the U.S.
Marketsfa-mag.com

Vanguard Buys Custom Portfolio Maker In Move Beyond Indexing

Vanguard Group agreed to buy a company that helps financial advisers build custom portfolios, branching further beyond its roots in traditional index-based investing -- and marking its first-ever acquisition. The firm, called Just Invest, oversees about $1 billion in assets managed with a “direct indexing” strategy, Vanguard said in a...
Businessinvesting.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

TOKYO (Reuters) -Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc plans to buy 5% of Jefferies (NYSE:JEF) Financial Group Inc shares for about $380 million, seeking to strengthen its... By Maria Pia Quaglia MILAN (Reuters) - Italian family business Ali Group expects its planned takeover of U.S. catering equipment rival Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) to boost sales as...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

SoftBank invests US$1.7b in Yanolja ahead of IPO

SEOUL (July 15): SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund II is investing about US$1.7 billion in Yanolja Co, giving South Korea’s largest travel app extra capital ahead of an initial public offering. The Seoul-based startup said it plans to use the money to expand geographically and push efforts to bring digital...
Stocksetfstrategy.com

Invesco adds emerging markets ETF to ‘ESG Momentum’ suite

Invesco has boosted its line-up of socially responsible equity funds with the launch of the Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Universal Screened UCITS ETF. The fund provides broad emerging markets exposure while screening out companies from non-ESG-friendly industries and tilting towards firms with robust and improving ESG profiles. It has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy