Indigenous leaders are calling for arsonists to stop attacking Catholic churches in reaction to thousands of unmarked graves being discovered at former residential schools.More than 150,000 indigenous children were taken from their families and placed in residential schools across Canada from 1863 to 1998, and thousands of the graves were only recently uncovered. The Canadian government apologised for the residential school system in 2008, but the Catholic church, who were responsible for nearly 70 per cent of institutions, has not. A wave of arson attacks against Catholic churches is thought to be connected to the finding of a further 751...