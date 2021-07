In the main event of Slammiversary 2021, Kenny Omega will now defend his Impact World Championship against Sami Callihan in a No Disqualification match. Callihan would issue a challenge to Omega on his Twitter account in an expletive-filled rant. Signing off with the challenge of “Are you ready to have a No DQ date with the death machine?” The match would then be officially changed to a No Disqualification match on Impact’s Twitter page a short while after.