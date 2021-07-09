Cancel
Define infrastructure — and spread out its costs

By Letters to the Editor
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllan Sloan’s proposal in his July 6 Economy & Business column, “Long-term borrowing for infrastructure could be a great deal for taxpayers,” that the United States ramp up its issuance of long-dated Treasury bonds, should remind us why the definition of “infrastructure” really matters. If such spending creates capital assets — i.e., those with an extended life that make possible the future creation and delivery of goods and services — then it’s indeed responsible to finance such investments over time. Doing so spreads the funding cost to match the long-term returns and ensures that those who benefit from the continuing output share in the expense. It also encourages more investment at times when long-term rates are low.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

