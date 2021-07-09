Define infrastructure — and spread out its costs

On Thursday, the federal government transferred the first of several new massive piles of money from its coffers to the bank accounts of tens of millions of Americans. New IRS stimulus checks — for as much as $300 per eligible child — were sent to qualified families as part of an expansion of the federal child tax credit. And the tax agency has already shared some big updates about how much money, exactly, was sent out, as well as who received it. All told, this new wave of stimulus checks sent out Thursday totaled around $15 billion. Of that amount, about...