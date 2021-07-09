Cancel
Lady Liberty still inspires

By Letters to the Editor
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding Philip Kennicott’s July 4 Critic’s Notebook “Lady Liberty’s shrinking appeal” [Arts & Style]:. Is the United States perfect? Of course not. Has it ever been perfect? Of course not. But as the decades and eras move on, no country on this planet has strived harder to be more open, more inclusive, more equal than the United States.

PoliticsSentinel

I am still proud to be an American

Tomorrow is the Fourth of July, a day that, John Adams declared, “ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other.”. But by some accounts, I should hang my head in pomp-less shame...
SocietyDelta County Independent

With liberty and justice for all

As a born and bred 50-year-old American, I connect strongly to the words “liberty and justice for all.”. I grew up experiencing the bicentennial, Sesame Street, and the positive results of the Civil Rights Movement. This time-period was a wonderful period of growth for America as we moved towards being a more perfect union.
SocietyElgin Courier

What is liberty?

What is liberty and how is it connected to the Declaration of Independence? The signers of the Declaration of Independence were pursuing liberty. Liberty is freedom from restraint, in a general sense and applicable to the body, or to the will or mind. The body is at liberty when not confined; the will or mind is at liberty when not checked or controlled according to Webster’s 1828 Dictionary. There is civil liberty, natural liberty, religious liberty etc. It is freedom to pursue happiness without Government trying to control you as was the case with Great Britain and the early American colonies.
ReligionPrinceton Times Leader

God is Integral to American Liberty

Have you ever visited the National Archives and seen the Declaration of Independence? It is featured alongside the U.S. Constitution and other historical documents in the dimly lit rotunda of the National Archives building. Those timeless words on the yellowing parchment are fading. So is our collective understanding of what America is about.
FestivalThe New Yorker

Celebrating the Fourth with a Little Liberty

“We packed her, we crated her, we shipped her, we unpacked her, and we’ll crate her up and ship her again, after she’s done here,” an executive from a shipping company that had, indeed, done all those things, was saying, proudly, efficiently, on Thursday morning. He was talking about the many-sequenced move of a nine-foot-tall bronze model of the Statue of Liberty, which had been created directly from Frédéric-Auguste Bartholdi’s 1878 plaster cast and had stood nobly for a decade in Paris, at the National Conservatory of Arts and Crafts, but which had just been brought over, after all that frenetic crating and shipping, to a site on Ellis Island. She will remain there for almost a week, outside the great immigration shed, before moving to a ten-year residence at the French Ambassador’s residence in Washington, D.C. The little-sister model statue, still covered with a ceremonial veil at noon, had been, visitors were promised, aligned to stand in profile against the big-sister statue on Liberty Island—or Bedloe’s Island, as it was prosaically known in 1886, when she was first inaugurated.
Immigrationtheurbannews.com

A Symbol of Liberty and Freedom

The Statue of Liberty was created by Édouard de Laboulaye, a French abolitionist, to celebrate the end of slavery. De Laboulaye came up with the idea to present the statue to the United States after the Civil War—once slavery was outlawed. But soon after the Civil War the South regained its footing and Blacks were oppressed, terrorized, and murdered.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
AFP

US capital gets its own, petite Statue of Liberty

Some 135 years after the arrival of its big sister in New York, a relatively diminutive replica Statue of Liberty was unveiled Wednesday in the US capital as a token of American-French friendship. "She spent a week in New York for the American national holiday -- Independence Day -- she was on Ellis Island, she looked at her big sister.
SocietyWBUR

'His Legacy Was His Patriotism': My Father's American Dream

When I was young, my father’s patriotism felt like the pure patches of sunlight that warmed my back and shoulders in the summer. His America embodied promises that, right or wrong, he believed were delivered. I think a lot about my dad on the Fourth of July — whether his uncomplicated version of this country’s ideals holds up in this time of anti-immigrant sentiment and overall unrest. I speculate that he would have wept with despair.
Politicscambridgeday.com

Independence Day inspires a political reflection on goal of economic liberty for all Cantabrigians

Independence Day inspires a political reflection on goal of economic liberty for all Cantabrigians. Reflecting on this past Independence Day, I contemplate why our Jamaican family emigrated to the United States in the early ’60s, led by my grandparents Harold Ivanhoe Williams and Cynthia Elise Williams. They arrived at JFK airport in New York City with one suitcase each and barely any money in their pockets. But they came with a cherished vision for our family. They wanted a better life; to fulfill a dream in which they could own a home; to offer a path for me so that I could be the first person to graduate from a four-year college; to allow my parents and siblings to not only survive, but to thrive. The path my grandparents set out for us was not easy, but with self-determination, unwavering family support and faith, we overcame many obstacles to accomplish those key goals they had for our family. I am grateful for the opportunity to pursue my grandparents’ vision as a citizen of the United States.
Books & Literaturegingrich360.com

Sweet Land of Liberty

This copy of Sweet Land of Liberty is autographed by Ambassador Callista L. Gingrich. Take a guided tour through American history with Ellis the Elephant. Sweet Land of Liberty takes children on an entertaining and educational journey to introduce and explain the greatness of America. Traveling through time, Ellis partakes in the pivotal moments that have shaped our nation’s unique history and character. Authored by Ambassador Callista L. Gingrich and illustrated by Susan Arciero, Sweet Land of Liberty will delight young and old alike through the charming adventures of Ellis the Elephant and the story of why America is an exceptional nation.
Politicsdcvelocity.com

Port of NY and NJ welcomes Little Lady Liberty

The Port of New York and New Jersey welcomed the Statue of Liberty’s “little sister” this week, marking the first stop on the replica’s journey from Paris to Washington, D.C. The 1,000-pound, nine-foot-tall Little Lady Liberty is a replica made from the same plaster mold as the 1878 original by...
PoliticsDaily Gate City

Mini 'Lady Liberty' comes to D.C. for next decade

A replica of the Statue of Liberty, that's being called the "little sister", now sits in a lush garden in Washington D.C., arriving in time for France's Bastille Day celebration on July 14. (July 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
New Bethlehem, PACourier-Express

The spirit of America

Last weekend, at Gumtown Park, in the heart of New Bethlehem along the Red Bank Creek, I witnessed what it is like to be fortunate enough to have been born in the USA. Kathryn, of the Leatherwood Band, sang an outrageously wonderful rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner.” With vibrant hope, her voice helped ignite the fuse to the spectacular display of fireworks immediately afterwards. Bombs and blasts that made the atmosphere truly electric! Lighting the air with patriotic American revelry! It was glorious! Everyone there enjoyed the absolute unadulterated passion of what our Founding Fathers wished upon their children and children’s children for generations to come. Now we can enjoy the ability to gather in peace and safety. In essence, we have become the Spirit of America they fought so hard to obtain.
Books & Literaturecrestoneeagle.com

The Mothers of Liberty

“We may destroy all the men in America, and we shall still have all we can do to defeat the women.” —British General Lord Cornwallis. The Founding Mothers were fiercely independent and dedicated to democracy. While their famous husbands were in Philadelphia engaging in endless debates, or on the battlefield, these women were left to sustain and defend the home front.
PoliticsDiscover Mag

Did Native Americans Shape U.S. Democracy?

(Credit: David Smart/Shutterstock) The United States of America traces its political roots to the Declaration of Independence in 1776, but by then, democracy was old news in the so-called “New World.” During the American Revolution, thousands of Native Americans already lived under a system of governance that embodied many of the same ideals espoused in Philadelphia at the time.
Societyncpolicywatch.org

What, to the slave, is the Fourth of July? | Frederick Douglass

[Editor’s note: The following is excerpted from a speech regarding the meaning of the Fourth of July delivered by the abolitionist and advocate Frederick Douglass in Rochester, N.Y., July 5, 1852.]. … Fellow-citizens, pardon me, allow me to ask, why am I called upon to speak here to-day? What have...

