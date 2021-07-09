Lady Liberty still inspires

“We packed her, we crated her, we shipped her, we unpacked her, and we’ll crate her up and ship her again, after she’s done here,” an executive from a shipping company that had, indeed, done all those things, was saying, proudly, efficiently, on Thursday morning. He was talking about the many-sequenced move of a nine-foot-tall bronze model of the Statue of Liberty, which had been created directly from Frédéric-Auguste Bartholdi’s 1878 plaster cast and had stood nobly for a decade in Paris, at the National Conservatory of Arts and Crafts, but which had just been brought over, after all that frenetic crating and shipping, to a site on Ellis Island. She will remain there for almost a week, outside the great immigration shed, before moving to a ten-year residence at the French Ambassador’s residence in Washington, D.C. The little-sister model statue, still covered with a ceremonial veil at noon, had been, visitors were promised, aligned to stand in profile against the big-sister statue on Liberty Island—or Bedloe’s Island, as it was prosaically known in 1886, when she was first inaugurated.