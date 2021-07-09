How could we leave the Afghan interpreters behind?

Having supported Afghan refugees and Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders and their families in our area for several years, I am appalled and heartbroken by the U.S. government’s current treatment of Abdul Rashid Shirzad and so many other SIV applicants [“Afghan interpreters pin hope on evacuation,” front page, July 4]. I can understand why our nation’s values and reputation became so tarnished during the Trump years, but how do we explain what is happening now during the Biden administration? How can we leave so many who have helped us over the years to certain death at the hands of the Taliban?