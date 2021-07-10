Cancel
Watch Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Adorably Sing This Beatles Classic Together

By The Hollywood Reporter
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's latest duet is giving "Rise and Shine" a run for its money. The mother-daughter duo took to Kylie's Instagram Stories for a performance of The Beatles' popular song "Blackbird." The 23-year-old reality star let her little one take the lead on the song, with Stormi singing the lyrics, "Blackbird singing in the dead of night/Take these broken wings and learn to fly/All your life/You were only waiting for this moment to arise." As the 3 year old sang the chorus, Kylie gushed, "That was beautiful, my baby!" Kylie isn't the only one praising Stormi. Earlier on Friday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul's followers were...

