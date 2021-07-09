Cancel
Science

The debate on teaching students about systemic racism

By Letters to the Editor
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe July 4 Outlook essays “Unlearning history” were penetratingly informative on critical race theory and the disinformation campaign being mounted against it, including laws recently passed in six states banning the teaching of CRT concepts. The July 4 Metro article “Schools play top role in Va. election” quoted Julee Spitzer as saying, “It’s just such a focus on race. My children weren’t raised that way.” Ms. Spitzer is correct if she thinks that most White people whose education /was in the prior century “weren’t raised that way.” But a true understanding of our past, essential to improving upon it in the future, requires exposure to and understanding of our long-suppressed, whitewashed history of our racist past. We need the coming generations to be raised a different “way.”

