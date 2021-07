Which artist has influenced you the most … and how?. There have been many and they have all influenced me in different aspects of my music. From the control of Broadway and operatic singers to the technique of multiple guitarists to the artistic approach and craft of various songwriters, it’s not just one or two sources. And honestly I’m not sure that a lesson I learned from an artist 20 years ago would strike me as at all meaningful today if presented with it, but that lesson at that time is what got me to the next stage and is why I am where I am today.