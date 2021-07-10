Cancel
‘The Divide’ Review: A Traumatic Trip to a Paris ER Leaves an Unshakeable Impression

By Peter Debruge
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLesbian couple Julie and Raphaëlle are on the brink of breaking up when the latter slips and smashes her elbow in “The Divide,” but if you zoom out, all of France seems to be at similar risk of shattering. The French title for “Replay” director Catherine Corsini’s 14th feature (her first to compete at Cannes since 2001), “La fracture,” does a better job of suggesting all the ways the country and her characters can’t be put back together again. But neither conveys the sheer exhaustion of spending a few hours in the emergency room of an overtaxed French public hospital.

Catherine Corsini
