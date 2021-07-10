Cancel
Report: Rays' Wendle to be named All-Star replacement

By Jason Wilson
Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay Rays infielder Joey Wendle will be named to the American League All-Star team as a replacement on Saturday, the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin reports. While it's unclear whom he'll replace, Houston Astros infielders Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve recently announced that they would not be taking part in the Midsummer Classic despite making the team.

