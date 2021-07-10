Cancel
Aly Raisman's Dog Is Found Safe After Going Missing on Fourth of July

imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAly Raisman's beloved dog is back home following a heart wrenching week for the retired Olympian. On Friday, July 9, Raisman announced that Mylo was recovered safely after going missing on Fourth of July. In a photo shared to Instagram, the 27-year-old could be seen reuniting with her pup. Raisman thanked the individuals who played a role in Mylo's return, writing, "Hereos. I Have Him. Mylo Is Safe. Thank You Carla, Gayle & her sweet dog." The gymnast promised to share further details with her 2 million Instagram followers, but noted she was taking some time "to snuggle with my everything." Over the past several days, Raisman has issued several pleas for...

www.imdb.com

