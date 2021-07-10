Why the Cast of the New Gossip Girl Looks So Familiar

Set to finally premiere next week, HBO Max‘s Gossip Girl reboot will reportedly include cameos from the original cast. In an interview with The Daily Beast, the show‘s creator Joshua Safran shared: “There are some cameos in Season 1 from people on the original show, but not the series’ regulars.” He continued: “The audience would never accept these characters if they were in the shadow of the original characters. They’re already in the shadow of the original characters, but if the original characters were there with them in some way, why would you want to briefly get to know Zoya if you suddenly can see Nate?”