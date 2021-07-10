Cancel
Calhoun County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Jersey by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 23:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Illinois...and northeastern and east central Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in St Louis. Target Area: Calhoun; Jersey The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Calhoun County in southwestern Illinois Southwestern Jersey County in southwestern Illinois St. Charles County in east central Missouri Lincoln County in east central Missouri East central Montgomery County in east central Missouri Northeastern Warren County in east central Missouri * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1128 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Hardin to near Elsberry to near Davis, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Winfield around 1145 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Troy, Moscow Mills, Fountain N` Lakes, Chain of Rocks, Grafton, St. Paul, Elsah, Wright City, Josephville, O`Fallon, St. Charles, St. Peters, Florissant, Wentzville, Maryland Heights, Hazelwood, Lake St. Louis, Bridgeton and Dardenne Prairie. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 175 and 183, and between exits 203 and 229. This also includes Cuivre River State Park, First Missouri State Capitol Historic Site, and Pere Marquette State Park. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

