Severe Weather Statement issued for Prowers by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 20:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-10 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Prowers THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN PROWERS COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM MDT for southeastern Colorado.alerts.weather.gov
