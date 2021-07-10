Cancel
Gila County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 22:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Telegraph and Salt Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE TELEGRAPH AND SALT BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM MST SATURDAY FOR GILA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 1039 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Telegraph and Salt Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Telegraph and Salt Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Telegraph and Salt Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Globe, Miami, Claypool, Central Heights-Midland City, Top-Of-The-World and Inspiration. This includes the following highways AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 255. AZ Route 188 between mile markers 214 and 224. US Highway 60 between mile markers 235 and 244. AZ Route 77 between mile markers 157 and 166. Russel Gulch Canyon, Kellner Canyon, Ice House Canyon, Sixshooter Canyon, Pinal Creek, and Bloody Tanks Wash are all included in this warning. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Navajo County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 18:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Navajo FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NAVAJO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures and be cautious near any elevated water.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 19:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures and use caution near any elevated water.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Clay County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clay, Cloud, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 02:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Riley THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN RILEY...CENTRAL CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN CLOUD COUNTIES At 238 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to four inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flooding include Clay Center, Riley, Miltonvale, Leonardville, Morganville, Randolph, Green, Aurora and Idana. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Calumet County, WIweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Calumet, Manitowoc, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 01:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Calumet; Manitowoc; Winnebago FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CALUMET, SOUTHWESTERN MANITOWOC AND EASTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTIES At 142 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms and excessive rainfall. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Oshkosh, Manitowoc, Chilton, Cleveland, Valders, St. Nazianz, St Anna, Camp Rokilio Scout Camp, Kiel, New Holstein, Newton, Spring Valley, Brothertown, Stockbridge, Wells, Potter, Clover and Hayton. In addition, law enforcement reported street flooding in Oshkosh. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 02:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 03:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flash flooding is hard to see at night. Be extra cautious if driving tonight and turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 211 AM MST, Rainfall has largely ceased over the warned area, though additional rainfall is likely around a quarter of an inch. Flash flooding remains a threat, so continue to heed road closures, if applicable. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Satellite and observations. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Valentine, Diamond Creek Campground, Grand Canyon Skywalk and Peach Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 01:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 03:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 140 AM MST, Satellite indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. Peach Springs along Historic Route 66 has measured over a half inch of rainfall. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Satellite and observations. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Valentine, Diamond Creek Campground, Grand Canyon Skywalk and Peach Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 03:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 500 AM MST. * At 357 AM MST, Satellite estimates and rain gauges indicate that rain continues to fall over portions of Kingman and the Flag Fire Burn Scar. Elsewhere, where rain has ceased, flash flooding remains a concern. Heed all road closures, if applicable. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Satellite and observations. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Locations that will experience flash flooding include Kingman, Golden Valley, Dolan Springs, Hualapai Mountain Park, Hualapai Peak, Elements Fire, Pine Lake, and the Flag Fire Burn Scar. FLASH FLOOD...SATELLITE AND GAUGE INDICATED
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 08:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 11:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1145 AM MST. * At 840 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across portions of the city of Tucson. Up to 1.25 inches of rain has fallen on the west side near Silverbell and Grant Road. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Catalina Foothills and Ryan AirField. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 06:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 09:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 945 AM MST. * At 633 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Marana, Three Points, Avra Valley, San Isidro, Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks, San Pedro, Queens Well, South Comobabi, Santa Rosa Ranch, Sil Nakya and Pan Tak. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS

La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS

Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 20:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 00:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA AND NORTHEASTERN LA PAZ COUNTIES At 854 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Wenden, Salome, Gladden and Aguila. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Socorro County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Socorro by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 14:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-15 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This will impact the Vics Peak Wildfire Burn Scar including but not limited to Springtime Campground, San Mateo Creek, Rock Springs Canyon and other drainages that flow into Alamosa Creek and Indian Creek as well as Socorro County Road 033 and State Road 1 between Mile Marker 11 and 18. Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. Target Area: Socorro The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Vics Peak Burn Scar in Southwestern Socorro County in central New Mexico * Until 600 PM MDT. * At 254 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Vics Peak Burn Scar. Between 0.50 and 1.00 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.50 to 0.75 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will impact Springtime Campground, San Mateo Creek, Rock Springs Canyon, and other drainages that flow into Alamosa Creek and Indian Creek as well as Socorro County Road 033 and State Road 1 between Mile Marker 11 and 18. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around the Vics Peak Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the Vics Peak Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Socorro County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-0.75 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Bourbon County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barton, Jasper, McDonald, Newton and Vernon. * Through Friday afternoon. * Periods of thunderstorms through early Friday will have the potential to produce a quick one to two inches of rain with locally higher amounts. High rainfall rates will support flash flood potential in the watch area. * Small creeks, poor drainage areas, and low water crossings will be especially prone to flooding.

