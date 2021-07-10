Excessive Heat Warning issued for Indian Wells Valley, Kern County Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 18:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Campers and hikers should hustle to higher ground immediately! Stay away from creeks and washes! Foot bridges will be washed out in Supai Campground. Some campsites will be flooded. Campers may be stranded in portions of the campground. Stay away or be swept away! The banks of creeks and washes are unstable and unsafe during any flooding event. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Havasu Creek basin in Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 830 PM MST. * At 627 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Havasu Creek basin. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. The stream gauge on Havasu Creek at Supai reported a 1.5 foot rise as of 6:10 PM MST. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Havasu Creek basin. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Havasu Creek basin. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Grand Canyon National Park, Hualapai Hilltop, Supai and Havasupai Reservation. This includes the following swimming holes All swimming holes on Havasu Creek near Supai. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE