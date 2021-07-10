Dry Saturday, Storms Possible Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The northern half of the area is essentially done with rainfall at this point, however, our central and especially our south zone will continue on with the chance. The risk of heavy rain is still in play, mainly over the south, with totals over one inch likely. The front has generally stalled out and the storm chance will continue over mainly southeast Iowa even into tonight and Friday morning. The rest of the area will stay mostly cloudy. Watch for fog Friday night into Saturday morning given the recent rainfall and high humidity. High pressure and much lower humidity is still anticipated by the time we get to the weekend, which should provide some pleasant summer weather. Look for dry conditions all of next week with slowly warming temperatures as well.