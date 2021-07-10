Cancel
Environment

Dry Saturday, Storms Possible Sunday

By Lori Pinson
fox2detroit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh pressure holds one more day, bringing pleasant weather Saturday. A warm front will lift north Sunday bringing a good chance for storms and heavy rain near the Ohio border. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

