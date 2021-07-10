Salem News spring sports all-stars begin next week

The sports staff of Salem News will begin presenting its high school sports all-stars for the recently completed spring season in the newspaper and online next week. All-stars are chosen by the staff in consultation with local coaches considering a variety of factors such as on-field performance, statistics, league and team honors, team success and more. One sport will appear in the print edition each day for the rest of July, with the schedule as follows (subject to change which would be broadcast on our Twitter feed @SalemNewsSports).