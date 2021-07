Euro 2020 is a wrap. Copa America is kaput. After a four weeks of non-stop soccer, the world is now peeling back the shades to find that the USMNT have kicked off their Gold Cup campaign, ‘Ted Lasso’ season 2 drops next week, and the Premier League resumes in a month's time. No rest for the wicked, as they say. With footy mania at an all-time and golf’s major season, uh, coming home, some PGA Tour pros have thus arrived at Royal St. George’s rocking their tribal affiliations loud and proud this week. One such player, Matthew Fitzpatrick, was seen repping his beloved Blades on Tuesday . . .