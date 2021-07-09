Lions vs Sharks live stream: how to watch the British and Irish Lions rematch against the Sharks

The British and Irish Lions take on South Africa ‘A’ this evening as the tourists’ preparation for their Test series against the Springboks continues.Having first defeated Japan and Sigma Lions, the Lions beat Cell C Sharks twice last week, with the South African side playing out their scheduled fixture against Warren Gatland’s team on Wednesday before stepping in for the Bulls on short notice on Saturday after a Covid outbreak.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as the Lions face South Africa AWith the first of the Lions’ three Test matches against the world champions set to take place...