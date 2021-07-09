Cancel
Rugby

Lions vs Sharks live stream: how to watch the British and Irish Lions rematch against the Sharks

Cover picture for the articleThe British & Irish Lions face the Cell C Sharks for a second time this Saturday after scheduled opponents the Vodacom Bulls pulled out following a covid outbreak. Four Bulls players tested positive, leaving them unable to field a team for the third match of the Lions' tour of South Africa. Rugby fans: make sure you know how to watch a British Lions vs Sharks live stream from anywhere in the world.

