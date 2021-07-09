Razorback: A Cocktail for Arkansas

The origin of the University of Arkansas mascot is well known: After starting as the Cardinals, the sports program changed monikers in 1910 when coach Hugo Bezdek proclaimed that his football team played “like a wild band of razorback hogs.” But what’s the origin of the Razorback cocktail often imbibed at tailgates? After sifting history and consulting local food experts—even the Junior League of Northwest Arkansas—we couldn’t find anyone who knows for sure its genesis, or exactly what vodka, amaretto, coffee liqueur, and spiced rum have to do with the Razorbacks. But that doesn’t mean it’s any less delicious and celebratory. Wooooo, pig! Sooie!