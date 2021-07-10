Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB: Arroyo representative of Boston’s unexpected run

By Bill Burt
Salem News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat the heck are the Boston Red Sox doing within a game of the best record in baseball?. Nobody predicted this but here the idle Sox are 54-34 through Thursday, trailing only San Francisco (54-32). Not even Sox president Chaim Bloom, who I interviewed in a lengthy Q&A last December....

www.salemnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chaim Bloom
Person
Christian Arroyo
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Evan Longoria
Person
Rafael Devers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State University#The Boston Red Sox#Q A#Indians#Tampa Rays#The San Francisco Giants#Hernando High Lrb#Christian#Team Usa#The University Of Florida#The Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Alex Rodriguez says he 'threw up' when he found out trade to Red Sox wouldn't go through

As we've previously chronicled in our Historical Trade Rumors series, Alex Rodriguez was nearly traded to the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2004 season. In fact, in a new podcast Rodriguez says that he was willing to sacrifice "somewhere around $40 million" to facilitate a trade from the Texas Rangers to the Boston Red Sox. The three-time American League MVP even says that he has a contract signed by him, Red Sox principal owner John Henry and then-MLB commissioner Bud Selig, which would have redone his 10-year/$252 million deal and completed his trade to Boston.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
NESN

ESPN Believes Red Sox Should Trade For This Player By Deadline

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. Don’t look now, but Major League Baseball’s trade deadline for the 2021 season is just about a month away. The deadline is set for July 30, and at this point in the campaign, we have a pretty good idea of...
MLB985thesportshub.com

Report: Red Sox to call up prospect acquired in Mookie Betts trade

Needing a backup catcher, the Red Sox are expected to call up Connor Wong from Triple-AAA Worcester on Tuesday, according to a report from MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. This will be the first time Wong is on a Major League roster. Wong was one of three players acquired by the Red...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

2 trades Red Sox can make to bury the Yankees in AL East race

If the Boston Red Sox want to continue to push the New York Yankees down the AL East standings, they should consider making these two moves at the trade deadline. The Boston Red Sox are enjoying quite a bit of success during the first half of the 2021 season. With manager Alex Cora back in the dugout, the Red Sox now sat in first place in the AL East with a 47-31 record entering Monday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. Sure, the Red Sox are in first place, but look at what they have done to the rival New York Yankees thus far.
MLBPosted by
NESN

MLB Writer Won’t Be Surprised If This Red Sox Prospect Becomes All-Star By 2022

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. Jarren Duran seems to have passed one baseball observer’s eye test with flying colors. MLB.com’s Ian Browne named the Boston Red Sox prospect the team’s “All-Star of the future” Sunday. Duran has been thriving at the plate this season against Triple-A and international pitching, and his development has take him to the brink of his first call up to the major leagues. Here’s why Browne believes Duran’s skills might take him to the sport’s highest echelons quickly.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox screwed over by umps on bizarre ‘neighborhood play’ replay (Video)

The Boston Red Sox had reason to be angry over a controversial double play call during Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. The Boston Red Sox entered Wednesday’s game looking to clinch the three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels before they headed back to the East Coast to face the Philadelphia Phillies. That did not happen, as the Red Sox went on to lose to the Angels 5-4. However, one of the largest takeaways was over a controversial double-play.
MLBaudacy.com

Who says no to this Red Sox trade for Anthony Rizzo?

Forget about the storylines that would come with a Red Sox trade for Anthony Rizzo. We get it, he was a former Red Sox' draft pick who was the most painful part of prying away Adrian Gonzalez from San Diego prior to the 2011 season. Ten years later, it just...
MLBNBC Sports

Twitter explodes with reactions to Sox drafting Mayer

Marcelo Mayer to the Boston Red Sox with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft was unexpected, to say the least. The Eastlake High School shortstop was considered a borderline lock to be drafted No. 1 overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Instead, Pittsburgh opted to go with Louisville catcher Henry Davis.
MLBaudacy.com

Red Sox 2nd-round pick Jud Fabian has been compared to Mookie Betts

Could the Red Sox have drafted the next Mookie Betts?. In the second round of the MLB Draft on Monday, the Red Sox selected University of Florida centerfielder Jud Fabian. Fabian, who bats right-handed and throws left-handed hit .249/.364/.560 with 20 home runs and 10 doubles in 59 games in this past season, which earned him All-SEC first team honors as well as the All-SEC defensive team for his play in the outfield.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Jack Leiter to Boston Red Sox in 2021 MLB Draft? Baseball America’s mock 6.0 has righty projected to go No. 4

Baseball America’s 6.0 mock draft has Vanderbilt ace Jack Leiter projected to go No. 4 overall to the Boston Red Sox. The 2021 MLB Draft starts Sunday. Leiter, the son of former MLB pitcher Al Leiter, went 11-4 with a 2.13 ERA (110 innings, 26 earned runs) in 18 starts for Vandy this year. He struck out 179 and walked 45. Opponents batted just .129 against him.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Chris Sale Update: Alex Cora Reveals When Red Sox Ace Will Play Next

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Wins First-Ever ESPY For 'Best Male Athlete'. Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale feels great after a two-inning session Saturday, and manager Alex Cora revealed what it means after Boston’s loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Sale will throw two innings during a Florida Complex League (FCL)...
MLBScarlet Nation

Nathan Hickey drafted 136th by Boston Red Sox

Nathan Hickey became the third Florida Gator taken in the 2021 MLB Draft when the Boston Red Sox selected him 136th overall in the fifth round. Hickey is the fourth-highest Florida catcher to be selected in the draft following Mike Zunino (3rd in 2012), Marc Sullivan (52nd overall in 1979), and Taylor Gushue (131st 2014). The left-handed-hitting catcher will likely move to a corner infield spot when his professional career begins but his bat plays at any level. Hickey led the team with a .315 average and walked more than he struck out (42 walks, 40 strikeouts). The second-year Gators backstop also slugged .522 with nine home runs, two triples, 15 doubles, 40 runs, 42 walks and one stolen base. He finished the season ranking seventh in the SEC in walks and ninth in OBP.
MLBcbslocal.com

Red Sox Will Reportedly Be At Cole Hamels’ Workout On Friday

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are 55-36 and sit atop the AL East, but that doesn’t mean Chaim Bloom isn’t doing everything he can to help improve the team. So on Friday, Boston will be among the teams taking a look at Cole Hamels at the lefty’s workout in Texas.
MLBchatsports.com

Daily Red Sox Links: Triston Casas, Jarren Duran, Garrett Richards

Triston Casas and Jack López are headed to Tokyo. Interestingly, however, Jarren Duran will not be joining Team USA for the Olympics. Could that potentially mean the top outfield prospect in the organization will be joining the Red Sox soon? (Kris Rhim; Boston.com) MLB steps in a places Trevor Bauer...
MLBbloggingtheredsox.com

Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran scratched from Triple-A Worcester’s lineup due to lower-back tightness

Top Red Sox outfield prospect Jarren Duran was scratched from Triple-A Worcester’s starting lineup on Friday night, but not for the reason you might expect. Duran was originally leading off and starting in center field for the WooSox in their game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies affiliate) in Allentown, Pa., which was slated to begin at 7:05 p.m. eastern time, but has since been delayed.
MLB985thesportshub.com

All-Star Game batting spots revealed for Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers

The starting lineups for the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game have been released. Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts will start and bat in the third spot in the lineup, while third baseman Rafael Devers will bat fifth. Here is the full American League lineup, led off by the Angels’...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Of Course Christian Arroyo Blasted Solo Home Run In First Game Back

Welcome back, Christian Arroyo. The Boston Red Sox second baseman sent a solo home run 424 feet to left field in the second inning of Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. It was his first at-bat in his first game back after serving time on the injured list. Arroyo,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy