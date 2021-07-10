Cancel
Soccer

Digest: Brazil, Argentina vie for Copa America title

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazil, Argentina vie for Copa America soccer titleA contest between Neymar and Lionel Messi is how many fans perceive the Copa America final between Brazil and Argentina. The players themselves, though, see the bigger challenge on Saturday night at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro will be between one of the toughest defensive lines to break in world soccer and the protection around one of the best players in history.

Lionel Messi Helps Carry Argentina To Victory Over Brazil In Copa América Final

Superstar Lionel Messi won his first trophy with his national team as Angel Di Maria’s goal gave Argentina a 1-0 win over hosts Brazil in the Copa America final on Saturday. The victory at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracanã stadium ended Argentina’s 28-year wait for a major trophy, and also ended Brazil’s unbeaten home record that stretched back more than 2,500 days.
Soccernewsbrig.com

Lionel Messi needed Copa America win the most: Sergio Aguero

Argentina striker Sergio Aguero has admitted that Lionel Messi needed their Copa America win more than anyone else in the squad. Argentina defeated Brazil 1-0 at the Marcana on Saturday to lift the Copa America title. The victory earned Messi his first trophy with the national team. Speaking to Mundo...
SoccerYardbarker

Lionel Messi enjoys downtime with wife Antonella on post-Copa America vacation

Messi is on a three-week vacation following Argentina’s victory in the Copa America. He captained the team as they beat Brazil in Rio de Janeiro in the final, winning player of the tournament after scoring four goals and contributing five assists, topping every metric by a clear margin and proving at 34, he’s still incredible.
Soccerchatsports.com

Messi vs Maradona - Who has the better stats in Copa America?

Lionel Messi, Copa latina, Diego Maradona, Argentina, Brazil, Argentina national football team, England, Josep Guardiola, Barcelona. Lionel Messi won his first international trophy by guiding Argentina to Copa America triumph after 28 years... Argentina ended their 28-year trophy drought with a memorable win over rivals Brazil in the final of...
FIFA740thefan.com

Soccer-Colombia’s Luis Diaz named ‘Revelation of Copa America’

ASUNCION (Reuters) – Colombia forward Luis Diaz was named Revelation of the Copa America on Tuesday by tournament organisers the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL). The 24-year old Porto player scored two goals in the third-place playoff win over Peru and was the tournament’s joint top goalscorer along with Lionel...
SportsSB Nation

Reds Roundup: Copa America Group Stage

Fred: Fred has been a surprising but vital addition to the Brazilian squad for Copa America 2021. After another good season at Manchester United, Fred earned a call-up to the 25-man tournament squad despite his injury near the end of the club season. He’s played well for Brazil in their group games, helping to solidify a strong defensive midfield duo with Real Madrid’s Casemiro. He started in victories over Venezuela, Peru, and Colombia before resting in their final match against Ecuador. He looks set to play a big role going into the knockout stage, where Brazil hope to ride an impressive unbeaten run to the final. They face Chile in the Quarterfinals on Friday.
MLStimbers.com

Why It Matters: Claudio Bravo to represent Argentina at Olympics in Tokyo

It’s credit to Claudio Bravo that, in a summer of significant absences for the Portland Timbers, his loss feels as significant as most. The team’s starting left back has been with the team for less than a year, but given the level he was playing at when he departed to prepare for the Olympics just over a week ago, his absence may prove as impactful as Yimmi Chara’s and Felipe Mora’s were for Copa América, or Eryk Williamson’s will be for the Gold Cup.
Dallas, TXDaily Freeman

Funes Mori's 2 goals lead Mexico over Guatemala in Gold Cup

DALLAS (AP) — Rogelio Funes Mori scored twice and Orbelín Pineda added a goal to lead defending champion Mexico over Guatemala 3-0 on Wednesday night in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Funes Mori, a 30-year-old born in Argentina, scored his second and third goals for Mexico. He made his debut in...

