Digest: Brazil, Argentina vie for Copa America title
Brazil, Argentina vie for Copa America soccer titleA contest between Neymar and Lionel Messi is how many fans perceive the Copa America final between Brazil and Argentina. The players themselves, though, see the bigger challenge on Saturday night at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro will be between one of the toughest defensive lines to break in world soccer and the protection around one of the best players in history.www.stltoday.com
