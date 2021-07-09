Bourbon and Branch: A Cocktail for Kentucky

Ironically and vexingly, Jack Daniel’s is distilled in a dry county in Tennessee. Perhaps that’s why it took a lounge owner in Huntsville, Alabama, to stumble upon one of the favorite applications of the Volunteer State nectar. The story goes that Tony Mason, also a musician, was looking for something to soothe his sore throat one night in 1980, and threw together the soon-to-be-famous formula. (He even renamed his house band Tony Mason and the Lynchburg Revue.) Not too long after, Jack Daniel’s started promoting the concoction without compensating Mason. He sued in 1983, seeking $13 million, but the judge awarded him only one dollar. The case was retried in 1983 and parent company Brown-Foreman won again, this time arguing that the recipe wasn’t even a trade secret. Maybe not, but it is fizzy and refreshing.