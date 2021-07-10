Gold Forecast – Must Hold Bullish & Bearish Price Levels for Gold and Miners

Gold remains confined within a narrow range around $1800 mark. Risk-off flows subside, Treasury yields rebound while USD slips. Update: Gold price has finally managed to break the ongoing range play around the $1800 mark, having caught a fresh bid on the London fix and Fed’s semi-annual Monetary Policy Report. The Fed report highlighted that the upside risks to the inflation outlook in the near term have increased. Among other factors at play, nothing seems to have changed in the American session, as the risk-on mood prevails, keeping the Treasury yields uplifted while downing the US dollar. At the time of writing, gold price is rising 0.40% on the day, trading near $1810. Gold traders now look forward to the next week’s US consumer data for a fresh trading impetus.