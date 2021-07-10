Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's Love Story That Began on the Set of 'I'm a Celebrity'

Stacey Solomon has revealed that she and fiancé Joe Swash are expecting a baby girl, following an “emotional” scan on Friday.The Loose Women presenter revealed her unborn baby’s gender on Instagram with a picture of herself and Swash cradling her pregnant belly, surrounded by pink balloons.This will be the couple’s first daughter, as they already have four boys between them. Solomon has two sons, 12-year-old Zachary and nine-year-old Leighton, while Swash has a 13-year-old son Harry, as well as their two-year-old son Rex.A picture of Zachary, Leighton and Rex holding up a sign with the words: “What on earth...