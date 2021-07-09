Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam Will Not Be Postponed – Full Statement

By Brandon Ewing
ewrestlingnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a follow up from our original story regarding the status of NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam (see below), the event will go on as scheduled and no postponement will take place as originally feared. NJPW has announced that Wrestle Grand Slam will take place on July 25th as planned, though it was noted that ticket sales for the show will end early on July 11th.

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shingo Takagi
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Kota Ibushi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Postponement#New Japan Pro Wrestling#Combat#Wrestle Grand Slam#Tokyo Dome#Njpw World#Cnbc#Iwgp World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
WWE411mania.com

Hall’s AEW Fyter Fest (Night One) Review 7.14.21

Dynamite: AEW Fyter Fest (Night One) It’s another special show this week with Fyter Fest Night 1 as they’re out of Florida for the first time in over a year. The big story this week is the return of Jon Moxley to defend the IWGP United States Title against Karl Anderson, as we have an AEW wrestler defending a New Japan Title against an Impact wrestler. I for one can’t wait on the recreation of Taz vs. Mike Awesome so let’s get to it.
WWEBleacher Report

AEW Fyter Fest, Night 1 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

On the heels of a newsworthy episode that saw the debut of Malakai Black, AEW Dynamite presented Fyter Fest Night One Wednesday on TNT, with Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page headlining in the company's first-ever Coffin Match. What went down when the face-painted antihero of AEW battled All Ego in...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns vs. Edge Winner Leaks

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is certainly one of the top competitors in the company right now and has been on a solid run as the WWE Universal Champion, but he is losing his top spot to two WWE Smackdown women. Roman Reigns successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship against WWE Hall Of Famer Edge and Daniel Bryan in a triple threat match in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 37. Roman Reigns might also be losing Paul Heyman eventually.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Video: Brock Lesnar Appears On The Bearded Butchers YouTube Channel

Brock Lesnar recently appeared on a YouTube culinary show to sharpen his butchery skills and in the process, showed off his new look. He has a goatee without a mustache and a ponytail. You can watch the episode here:. It’s been recently reported that Lesnar will eventually make a return...
SportsSporting News

Cambage Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics Following Multiple Allegations

Opals star Liz Cambage has withdrawn from next week's Tokyo 2020 Games following reports of a breach of the team's COVID-19 bubble. It's understood Cambage engaged in a verbal and physical exchange during a behind-closed-doors scrimmage match against Nigeria in Las Vegas, where the Australian women's team are based ahead of their quest for gold in Tokyo.
WWEPosted by
UPI News

AEW Fyter Fest: Darby Allin, Ethan Page have first Coffin Match

July 15 (UPI) -- Darby Allin and Ethan Page tried to settle their differences in AEW's first-ever Coffin Match, which took place at Fyter Fest Night 1. The Coffin Match is won after an opponent is tossed into a ringside coffin and the door is completely shut. Allin started the match on Wednesday by charging at Page and unleashing his move the Coffin Drop.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Possible Spoiler On Returning WWE Star At Sunday’s Money In The Bank

Pwinsider.com reports Becky Lynch is scheduled to be backstage at Money in the Bank this Sunday from Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena. As it stands right now, it’s unknown whether she will appear on the show. Lynch hasn’t been featured on TV since last May when she announced she...
WWEPWMania

Full Lineup For Friday’s NJPW Strong Show

NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest episode of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air on Friday at 10 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:. The DKC & Kevin Knight vs. Jorel Nelson &...
Combat Sportsf4wonline.com

Full cards revealed for NJPW Summer Struggle in Sapporo

NJPW has announced the full cards for both nights of Summer Struggle in Sapporo. Already announced, an IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship match will headline night one, as El Desperado defends against Taiji Ishimori. On night two, Tetsuya Naito and SANADA will challenge Dangerous Tekkers (Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Karrion Kross Retains NXT World Championship, Chokes Out Samoa Joe

On Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, we saw Karrion Kross defend the NXT World Championship against Johnny Gargano, with Samoa Joe serving as the Special Guest Referee. Kross would go on to defeat Gargano to retain the title, but the real story came after the bell had rung. After...
Combat SportsPro Wrestling Torch

NJPW News: Summer Struggle in Sapporo lineups announced, pre-show KOPW 2021 Ranbo announced for Grand Slam in Tokyo Dome

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -New Japan has announced the lineups for both nights of Summer Struggle in Sapporo on July 10 and July 11. The company had already announced the main events for both nights with El Desperado defending the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship against Taiji Ishimori on night 1 and IWGP Hvt Tag Team Champions Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. defending their titles against Tetsuya Naito & Sanada on night 2.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Johnny Gargano Shares What Sets WWE NXT Apart From Other Wrestling Brands

Johnny Gargano discussed a wide range of topics during an appearance on Busted Open Radio. During it, he spoke about what sets NXT apart from other wrestling companies and brands. “I’ve said for years I firmly believe in our locker room, especially if you look at the 2018-19 era of...
WWE411mania.com

Chris Jericho on Where He Ranks His Wrestle Kingdom 14 Match With Hiroshi Tanahashi

– In a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho discussed his new book, The Complete List of Jericho, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Chris Jericho on his Wrestle Kingdom 14 match with Hiroshi Tanahashi: “The Tanahashi match is one of my top favorite matches in the honorable matches section. That one kind of came out of nowhere. Tana’s been working almost as long as I have, I think he’s been working twenty five years. And I’ve always heard of Tanahashi, but I never really knew anything about him. And when I went to New Japan, I only did six matches there, but three of them were headlining the Tokyo Dome. 18 was versus Kenny, 19 was versus Naito and 20 was versus Tanahashi. And each one, like, I think my Tanahashi match was even better than the Kenny match, which is the one that everybody talks about, because I knew about Kenny. Kenny and I were obviously both from Winnipeg and there was a connection there. Plus we’re both Canadian. But with Tana, I really didn’t know.”
WWEPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ATT owner Dan Lambert cuts killer pro wrestling promo for AEW, gets slammed afterward

American Top Team owner Dan Lambert is no stranger to professional wrestling. A lifelong fan of sports entertainment, Lambert has been involved with the business for years, getting into on-screen feuds thanks to the crossovers between professional wrestling and mixed martial arts. He’s also quite the collector as he has an incredible display of pro wrestling championship belts.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT Episode To Air On Syfy Due To The Olympics

An episode of WWE NXT will not air on the USA Network later this month. The reason for that is due to the Olympics as NBC Universal’s broadcast schedule for their coverage sees the USA Network covering the games on Tuesday, July 27. PWinsider.com reports NXT will air on Syfy...
WWE411mania.com

Lineup for Night One of AEW Fyter Fest Tonight, IWGP US Title Match Set

Tonight will see AEW present the first night of Fyter Fest, another branded episode of Dynamite, with two title matches in place. The show includes:. * IWGP United States Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Karl Anderson (w/ Don Callis & Doc Gallows) * FTW Championship: Brian Cage (c) vs. Ricky...

Comments / 0

Community Policy