Decisions, decisions for Mozzicato

East Catholic High's Frank Mozzicato, middle, helped lead East Catholic to a state championship this spring. The Ellington resident is projected to be a late first-round/ early second-round selection in the MLB Draft on Sunday. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer)

Frank Mozzicato did not appear on any 2021 MLB draft boards in the summer of 2020.

A year later, the Ellington native is one of the top pitching prospects in the country.

Mozzicato — a left hander who features a knee-buckling breaking ball and a fastball in the low 90s — is widely projected to be a late first-round or early second-round pick in the draft beginning Sunday and running through Tuesday in Denver.

“He still has so much room to grow,” said Martin Fiori, Mozzicato’s coach at East Catholic High. “I tell the scouts, ‘He doesn’t even shave yet. Just wait until he hits his manhood.’ I can’t imagine that kid in five years as he gets bigger and stronger.”

The first round (picks 1-29) and competitive balance round A (picks 30-36) will occur on Sunday beginning at 7 p.m. on both MLB Network and ESPN.

Mozzicato, who was named a first team All-American by Baseball America, is the 21st ranked prospect in ESPN draft analyst Kiley McDaniel’s rankings and the 39th ranked prospect in MLB.com’s rankings.

An ESPN.com mock draft released Friday predicted Mozzicato would be selected 27th by the San Diego Padres.

Mozzicato has been committed to coach Jim Penders and UConn since the 10th grade, meaning he will be faced with a life-changing decision once he has been drafted.

“The advice I give kids is that it’s great to have options because you can make the decision that’s best for you,” Fiori said. “If its life-changing money, then it’s something you definitely have to consider. There are pros to going to school, but how do you gamble with certain things that could be guaranteed right off the bat?”

Mozzicato has a chance to be the highest selection out of a Connecticut high school since Scott Burrell of Hamden went 26th to the Blue Jays in 1989. Bobby Valentine of Rippowam-Stamford went fifth to the Dodgers in 1968.

Other Connecticut natives, such as Groton’s Matt Harvey (seventh in 2010) New Britain’s George Springer (11th in 2011) and Hebron’s A.J. Pollock (17th in 2009), were selected in the first round after going to college first.

The last East Catholic player to be drafted was Jimmy Titus, a 2019 22nd-round pick (671st overall) of the Los Angeles Dodgers out of Bryant University. The reigning World Series champions traded him to the Mets in April.

Mozzicato was 9-0 with an earned run average of 0.13 in leading East Catholic to a 25-0 season, the CCC East title, and the Class M state tournament championship this spring. In 55 innings, the left hander allowed nine hits and two runs (one earned). He walked 22, hit one batter, and struck out 135.

In East Catholic’s 7-0 win over Northwestern in the Class M final at Palmer Field in Middletown, he retired 21 of the 22 batters he faced — allowing one hit — and struck out 17.

He threw 30Ï innings from April 26 to May 5 without allowing a hit and did not allow a run in his final 49Î innings.

Fiori had to create a separate email address just to handle the volume of calls and emails he has received from scouts and front office personnel, which has only intensified in the weeks leading up to the draft.

“Sometimes I feel like they’re interviewing me,” Fiori said. “They ask questions in several different ways just so you’re consistent with your answers. At this point, it’s not really about how good you can throw a baseball. It’s about what type of person you are. It’s been exciting. You have to answer the phone no matter what because you never know who’s calling.”

Mozzicato, who spent the last few weeks at prospect workout camps in California, will watch the draft with a group of friends and family, including Fiori and his East Catholic teammates, in Ellington.

“We’ve never had a kid (from East Catholic) drafted out of high school,” Fiori said. “We’ve had guys drafted out of college, but not out of high school. This will be great for the program.”