Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Decisions, decisions for Mozzicato

By Kyle Maher / Journal Inquirer
Posted by 
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GSrUT_0asjyflr00
East Catholic High's Frank Mozzicato, middle, helped lead East Catholic to a state championship this spring. The Ellington resident is projected to be a late first-round/ early second-round selection in the MLB Draft on Sunday. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer)

Frank Mozzicato did not appear on any 2021 MLB draft boards in the summer of 2020.

A year later, the Ellington native is one of the top pitching prospects in the country.

Mozzicato — a left hander who features a knee-buckling breaking ball and a fastball in the low 90s — is widely projected to be a late first-round or early second-round pick in the draft beginning Sunday and running through Tuesday in Denver.

“He still has so much room to grow,” said Martin Fiori, Mozzicato’s coach at East Catholic High. “I tell the scouts, ‘He doesn’t even shave yet. Just wait until he hits his manhood.’ I can’t imagine that kid in five years as he gets bigger and stronger.”

The first round (picks 1-29) and competitive balance round A (picks 30-36) will occur on Sunday beginning at 7 p.m. on both MLB Network and ESPN.

Mozzicato, who was named a first team All-American by Baseball America, is the 21st ranked prospect in ESPN draft analyst Kiley McDaniel’s rankings and the 39th ranked prospect in MLB.com’s rankings.

An ESPN.com mock draft released Friday predicted Mozzicato would be selected 27th by the San Diego Padres.

Mozzicato has been committed to coach Jim Penders and UConn since the 10th grade, meaning he will be faced with a life-changing decision once he has been drafted.

“The advice I give kids is that it’s great to have options because you can make the decision that’s best for you,” Fiori said. “If its life-changing money, then it’s something you definitely have to consider. There are pros to going to school, but how do you gamble with certain things that could be guaranteed right off the bat?”

Mozzicato has a chance to be the highest selection out of a Connecticut high school since Scott Burrell of Hamden went 26th to the Blue Jays in 1989. Bobby Valentine of Rippowam-Stamford went fifth to the Dodgers in 1968.

Other Connecticut natives, such as Groton’s Matt Harvey (seventh in 2010) New Britain’s George Springer (11th in 2011) and Hebron’s A.J. Pollock (17th in 2009), were selected in the first round after going to college first.

The last East Catholic player to be drafted was Jimmy Titus, a 2019 22nd-round pick (671st overall) of the Los Angeles Dodgers out of Bryant University. The reigning World Series champions traded him to the Mets in April.

Mozzicato was 9-0 with an earned run average of 0.13 in leading East Catholic to a 25-0 season, the CCC East title, and the Class M state tournament championship this spring. In 55 innings, the left hander allowed nine hits and two runs (one earned). He walked 22, hit one batter, and struck out 135.

In East Catholic’s 7-0 win over Northwestern in the Class M final at Palmer Field in Middletown, he retired 21 of the 22 batters he faced — allowing one hit — and struck out 17.

He threw 30Ï innings from April 26 to May 5 without allowing a hit and did not allow a run in his final 49Î innings.

Fiori had to create a separate email address just to handle the volume of calls and emails he has received from scouts and front office personnel, which has only intensified in the weeks leading up to the draft.

“Sometimes I feel like they’re interviewing me,” Fiori said. “They ask questions in several different ways just so you’re consistent with your answers. At this point, it’s not really about how good you can throw a baseball. It’s about what type of person you are. It’s been exciting. You have to answer the phone no matter what because you never know who’s calling.”

Mozzicato, who spent the last few weeks at prospect workout camps in California, will watch the draft with a group of friends and family, including Fiori and his East Catholic teammates, in Ellington.

“We’ve never had a kid (from East Catholic) drafted out of high school,” Fiori said. “We’ve had guys drafted out of college, but not out of high school. This will be great for the program.”

Comments / 0

Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
3K+
Followers
341
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Valentine
Person
Matt Harvey
Person
Scott Burrell
Person
George Springer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#Mets#Ellington#Mlb Network#All American#Mlb Com#Espn Com#The San Diego Padres#Uconn#The Blue Jays#Rippowam Stamford#East Catholic#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Bryant University#Ccc East
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Another day, another historic Shohei Ohtani moment

Shohei Ohtani’s starring role for the Los Angeles Angels as a pitcher and designated hitter set him up to make MLB All-Star Game history. Not a day goes by without Shohei Ohtani doing something incredible. On Sunday, the two-way star made more MLB history by becoming the first player to...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: 3 trades with Oakland Athletics to blow it up

After an All Star break that was full of plenty of excitement for baseball fans, the Chicago Cubs come back to reality. Kris Bryant’s performance in the 2021 MLB All Star Game was somewhat forgettable and Craig Kimbrel pitched one-fifth of an inning. There wasn’t much to watch if you’re...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The solution to the Yankees problems is right there in front of them

The Yankees are expected to be active at the trade deadline, and there’s one player, in particular, they should be targeting. The New York Yankees are having an up and down season to say the least. They’re currently eight games back of the Boston Red Sox in the AL East, but fortunately for them they are only four and a half games back of the second Wild Card spot.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake Faria: Strong in no-decision

Faria did not factor into the decision during Thursday's loss to the Rockies. He allowed two runs on five hits and a pair of walks while striking out four across five innings. It was the longest and strongest outing of the season for Faria, who threw 86 pitches, including 55 for strikes. Despite the improved effort, the Diamondbacks have unfortunately lost all six of their contests with Faria on the mound, rendering a weak security in the rotation for the right-hander. Across six appearances (three starts), Faria has compiled a 4.76 ERA and 1.35 WHIP.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins face looming deadline decisions

The Twins have looked like sellers for much of the season, but as we’ve seen in recent years, most clubs prefer to wait until closer to the deadline to chart a course. As noted here recently, Minnesota faces almost exclusively AL Central clubs leading up to the July 30 trade deadline. If there was a 2019 Nationals-esque surge in this group, now would be the time to set it in motion.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Escapes with no-decision

Sheffield didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 9-7 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays, giving up four runs on seven hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out three. Things went south quickly for the southpaw after a scoreless first inning, but fortunately for Sheffield, Toronto pitchers...
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Chris Paddack: Settles for no-decision

Paddack tossed seven innings against the Phillies on Friday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out five. He did not factor in the decision. The right-hander bounced back from a rough previous start during which he allowed five runs in 2.1 frames against Arizona. Paddack demonstrated solid control against Philadelphia, throwing 67 of 95 pitches for strikes. Perhaps most impressively, he absorbed a rough first inning in which the Phillies tallied two runs and held them to only one more tally the rest of the way. Paddack has had an up-and-down campaign, compiling a 4-5 record along with a 4.56 ERA. He's pitching well enough to remain in San Diego's rotation but has been a middling fantasy asset. He's tentatively lined up to make his next start against Washington on Wednesday.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Cal Quantrill: Struggles in no-decision

Quantrill lasted only 3.1 innings during Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against Detroit, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three. The right-hander struggled immensely against Detroit's bottom-10 offense, yielding a season-worst eight hits, including three doubles. He allowed a pair of runs in the second inning and another before exiting in the fourth, with the final run on his ledger crossing the plate after his departure. Quantrill has been hit hard over his past two starts, yielding a combined 10 runs and 14 hits across 7.2 frames. He'll try to turn things around in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come at Tampa Bay early next week.
MLBfangraphs.com

Was Rostering Ranger Suárez the Correct Decision?

This past Sunday, there were just a few available middle relievers who seemed to be better additions than some starter, so my co-owner Fred Zinkie settled on Ranger Suárez. Right now, Ranger Suárez has a 0.93 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, and 8.1 K/9 and is ranked as the 52nd pitcher according to our auction calculator. While his strikeout rate isn’t the highest, he does average 1.7 IP for each appearance and accumulates 1.5 K in each of those appearances. Also, he has been able to get 3 Wins so far this season (18% Win Rate).
NFLMcCovey Chronicles

Friday BP: Draft decisions

Hello and happy Friday. This Friday is brought to you by SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across MLB. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in San Francisco Giants fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts because it’s fun and you like fun things and also filling out things on the internet hasn’t gotten old, even 25 years later.
NBAPosted by
WolverineDigest

It's Decision Day For Hunter Dickinson

Michigan's Hunter Dickinson has spent the last several weeks seeking feedback from those within the NBA about his game and where he potentially fits within the 2021 NBA draft. With the NBA draft deadline just one day away, it now appears that Dickinson is prepared to announce his decision to either return to Michigan or to take his chances in the draft.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: No-decision as starter

Castellanos allowed four hits and one walk while striking out two over four scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Rockies on Wednesday. Castellanos made his first start in the majors and held his own through four innings and 60 pitches (42 strikes). The 23-year-old right-hander mixed in all five of his pitches to generate 14 called strikes and swing-and-misses. He became the 14th player to start a game for the Diamondbacks, but it's unclear if he'll get another opportunity. This was the final turn of the rotation spot before the All-Star break, and Arizona could have Madison Bumgarner (shoulder) and Taylor Widener (groin) back in the rotation after the break.
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

Chipper Jones Married a Playboy Playmate After Retiring With Millions

Former Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones is one of the greatest players in franchise history, spending his entire 19-year MLB career with the team. Jones was not just a fan favorite. He was one of the best baseball players in Major League Baseball, earning the respect of his peers and eventually a place in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.
NFL247Sports

Shawn Miller sets decision date

One of Arizona's top priorities is IMG Academy wide receiver Shawn Miller and on Saturday he announced that he will be making his college choice on July 17. Miller is down to Arizona, Michigan State, Indiana, West Virginia, and Illinois. He has taken official visits to all three as well.
MLBbloggingtheredsox.com

Red Sox at the All-Star Game: Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez combine for 3 hits; Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Barnes toss scoreless inning each in American League’s 5-2 win

The American League bested the National League by a final score of 5-2 in the 91st MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver on Tuesday night, and the Red Sox’ five All-Star representatives played a significant role in making that happen. Xander Bogaerts. Bogaerts, making his second career All-Star...
MLBozarkradionews.com

MLB: Pete Alonso Tops Trey Mancini For 2nd Straight Home Run Derby Crown

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso beat Trey Mancini of the Baltimore Orioles in the 2021 Home Run Derby final Monday night at Coors Field to claim his second straight Derby title. Needing six home runs in one minute to win the final, the 26-year-old Alonso hit six bombs on...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Colorado Rockies: What if Todd Helton signed with the San Diego Padres?

Todd Helton is one of the most-revered Colorado Rockies players ever. He spent part of 17 seasons in the major leagues with the Rockies and another two in the minor leagues. Since he spent his entire career with the Rockies, he leads in nearly every offensive category in franchise history including games played (by exactly 1,000 games over Carlos Gonzalez), at-bats, runs, hits, doubles, home runs, RBI, and walks. He is in the top 10 in average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage (minimum 900 ABs as a Rockie).

Comments / 0

Community Policy