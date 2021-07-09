Big Ratings Increase For Impact Wrestling – Details
After suffering the lowest ratings in the history of Impact Wrestling last week, Impact has rebounded in a big way. According to Wrestlenomics, this past Thursday’s show brought in a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic, with roughly 120,000 viewers in total. Compared to a week ago, that is a big increase as the numbers went up 100%, with a 73% increase in the 18-49 demographic. The main issue for the low ratings last week may have been due to a cable guide glitch.www.ewrestlingnews.com
