WWE

Big Ratings Increase For Impact Wrestling – Details

By Brandon Ewing
ewrestlingnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter suffering the lowest ratings in the history of Impact Wrestling last week, Impact has rebounded in a big way. According to Wrestlenomics, this past Thursday’s show brought in a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic, with roughly 120,000 viewers in total. Compared to a week ago, that is a big increase as the numbers went up 100%, with a 73% increase in the 18-49 demographic. The main issue for the low ratings last week may have been due to a cable guide glitch.

