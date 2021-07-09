Grindstone Celebrates the Lost Lair Free Update With a Hilarious Trailer
More Video Game Mooks Deserve Workplace Compensation. Grindstone‘s bright colors and adorably gory style mesh well with its playful sense of humor, and we’re thrilled to see the game getting a new expansion and a new trailer. The Lost Lair update is coming completely free to Apple Arcade, Nintendo Switch, and PC copies of the game, opening up a treasure trove of new opportunities for players to kill or be killed by Creeps, Jerks, and more.cogconnected.com
Comments / 0