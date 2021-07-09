Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Grindstone Celebrates the Lost Lair Free Update With a Hilarious Trailer

By Nicola Kapron
cogconnected.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore Video Game Mooks Deserve Workplace Compensation. Grindstone‘s bright colors and adorably gory style mesh well with its playful sense of humor, and we’re thrilled to see the game getting a new expansion and a new trailer. The Lost Lair update is coming completely free to Apple Arcade, Nintendo Switch, and PC copies of the game, opening up a treasure trove of new opportunities for players to kill or be killed by Creeps, Jerks, and more.

cogconnected.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Mobile Games#Tnt#Apple Arcade#Nintendo Switch#Tnt#Ios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Related
Video GamesTwinfinite

Lost Judgment Pre-Orders Open; Editions & New Trailer Revealed

Today Sega opened pre-orders for the upcoming Judgment sequel Lost Judgment, while also announcing the editions you can purchase. On top of the standard edition, there will also be a Digital Deluxe Edition for $69.99 and a Digital Ultimate Edition for $89.99. Both offer early access on September 21 before the game launches on September 24.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Lost Judgment gameplay trailer shows parkour, combat, minigames, and more

The latest trailer for Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s sequel to noir thriller Judgment offers a brief overview of what players can expect when the game launches later this year. The trailer opens with a brief introduction of Lost Judgment‘s story before showing protagonist Takayuki Yagami wall-running, climbing, and leaping from rooftops using his new parkour abilities. We also get a quick look at a selection of minigames available in the sequel, including robot battles, bike races, boxing, skateboarding, and dancing. Watch the trailer below:
Video GamesGIZORAMA

Sifu: New trailer, updated launch window

At Sloclap we felt it was high time to give an update on Sifu to the PlayStation community!. Since our reveal in February’s State of Play, the team has been hard at work on Sifu. We were hoping to release the game by the end of 2021, but we now realize that in order to release a polished game, this won’t be possible before 2022.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Lost Judgment showcases Investigative Action in its latest trailer

Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have released a new English language trailer for the upcoming Lost Judgment, giving us a good chunk of action from the sequel. Given that the Judgment series is now officially the action side of the Yakuza universe, we get to see plenty of fights Nak will be getting into during his investigation. But he won’t be alone, even at one point calling on the services of perhaps gaming’s most adorable Shiba Inu since Ghost Trick (anyone?) to take down his foes.
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Dark Light – Wrath of Dragon Major Update Trailer

Take a look at the latest update for the side-scrolling action game, Dark light which is available now on PC via Steam Early Access. The update includes an all new dragon boss amongst some other significant changes. Dark Light is a Sci-fi 2D action-platformer, metroidvania, souls-like inspired game. Explore apocalypse...
Video GamesGamespot

Session Update Trailer

Learn more about the latest update coming to Session. Session is available in Xbox Game Preview and also Steam Early Access.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Best VR horror games

The best horror games are already downright terrifying when you’re playing them on your television, comfortably sitting several feet away from the action. VR horror titles put the scares right up in your face, introducing new opportunities for developers to horrify players truly. With several different platforms available for VR players, it’s tough to nail down the best games as it largely depends on which headset you have. We’ve collected a few from across the spectrum to give you a good start on enjoying the best the platform has to offer.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Neverwinter: Jewel of the North Finally Introduces the Bard Class

Did the Bards Take So Long to Arrive Because of Performance Anxiety?. Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios have announced that the next module for Neverwinter will launch on PC later this month and bring with it a major update. Neverwinter: Jewel of the North will bring the game back to its Dungeons & Dragons by introducing a new streamlined leveling system, major quality-of-life improvements, and finally allowing players access to the iconic Bard class.
TV & Videoscowgirlmagazine.com

Horse Trailers Fit for a Celebrity

Recently, Bloomer Trailers had some fun in their office! They “asked everyone in the office what celebrity past or present that they would like to see own a Bloomer Trailer…”. How cute are these designs! From Dolly Parton to John Wayne, the creativity is unmatched!. Who else is hoping Bloomer...
Video GamesIGN

Roguebook - Gem Mine Update Trailer

As revealed during Nacon Connect 2021, a free update, Gem Mine, is coming to the roguelike deckbuilder, Roguebook. Gem Mine features new enemies, treasures, new maps, and more.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

The Ninja Gaiden Master Collection PC port now has some graphics options

The Ninja Gaiden Master Collection PC port now has some graphics options. The collection launched last month and was immediately found wanting, with severely limited customisation and graphics options. To play in fullscreen mode you had to launch the game and then click the maximise icon in the upper-right of...
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

New Lost Ark gameplay trailer showcases the Warrior class

Amazon and Smilegate released a new gameplay trailer for their Diablo-like F2P MMORPG game, Lost Ark. This new trailer focuses on the game’s Warrior class. Lost Ark is a free to play MMO-ARPG using Unreal Engine 3 that came out exclusively in Korea. In this game, players will embark on an odyssey in a vast, vibrant world. Players will explore new lands, seek out lost treasures, and test yourself in thrilling action combat.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Disney and Pixar release hilarious trailer for new film, Turning Red

Mei Lee may seem ordinary, but she is far from it... Disney and Pixar studios have released the new and hilarious trailer for 2022 film, Turning Red. The upcoming movie follows Mei Lee (voiced by newcomer Rosalie Chiang), a 13-year-old girl who loves maths class and just wants to be normal; unfortunately for her however, she is anything but.
Video GamesPolygon

Lost Judgment gets a new trailer at Sony’s State of Play

During Sony’s most recent State of Play presentation on Thursday, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio revealed more information on the upcoming detective thriller Lost Judgment. The Judgment games are a spin-off of the Yakuza series, and players take control of Takayuku Yagami as he explores the Japanese cities of Kamurocho and Isezaki Ijincho. During the State of Play presentation, Sega showed a new trailer showcasing the game’s investigative action.

Comments / 0

Community Policy