Grindstone Celebrates the Lost Lair Free Update With a Hilarious Trailer

The best horror games are already downright terrifying when you’re playing them on your television, comfortably sitting several feet away from the action. VR horror titles put the scares right up in your face, introducing new opportunities for developers to horrify players truly. With several different platforms available for VR players, it’s tough to nail down the best games as it largely depends on which headset you have. We’ve collected a few from across the spectrum to give you a good start on enjoying the best the platform has to offer.