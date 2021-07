DAYTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A local fire chief says firefighter staffing levels could get dangerously low. It’s all because of how much money the department is able to pay. Bellevue-Dayton Fire Chief Chris Adkins says, right now, he can’t compete when it comes to salary compared to other nearby departments. Adkins says the department just lost a firefighter who got a $14,000 pay bump at his new job.