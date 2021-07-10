Severe Weather Statement issued for Harrison, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harrison; Shelby THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN HARRISON AND SHELBY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for southwestern and west central Iowa.alerts.weather.gov
