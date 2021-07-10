Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gila County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 21:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Griffin Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for The Griffin burn scar in Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 1145 PM MST. * At 933 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Griffin Burn Scar. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Griffin Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Griffin Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Gila County This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 261 and 262. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
County
Gila County, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Navajo County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 18:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Navajo FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NAVAJO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures and be cautious near any elevated water.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 19:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures and use caution near any elevated water.
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 00:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: La Paz; Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona East Central La Paz County in west central Arizona * Until 200 AM MST. * At 1218 AM MST, Streams and washes continue to flow as runoff from evening thunderstorms. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Salome. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 43 and 52. This includes the following streams and drainages Browns Canyon Wash, Tiger Wash, Alamo Wash and Centennial Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 19:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 1030 PM MST. * At 719 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly along Hackberry Road north of Interstate 40. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Mohave County including Hackberry Rd. north of Interstate 40. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 20:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Flash flooding is occurring or imminent! Debris is expected to inundate Forest Service Roads 22 (Ryan Road) and 461. The Warm Springs Canyon water storage tank and pump house located along Forest Service Road 461 may also be affected. Flooding and debris may also affect the Big Springs Cabin Site and structures within Mangum Canyon. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE MANGUM FIRE SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 834 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated moderate rainfall continuing over the Mangum Fire scar. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Mangum Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Mangum Fire scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Coconino County This includes the following streams and drainages Jacob Canyon and Warm Springs Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 03:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 500 AM MST. * At 357 AM MST, Satellite estimates and rain gauges indicate that rain continues to fall over portions of Kingman and the Flag Fire Burn Scar. Elsewhere, where rain has ceased, flash flooding remains a concern. Heed all road closures, if applicable. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Satellite and observations. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Locations that will experience flash flooding include Kingman, Golden Valley, Dolan Springs, Hualapai Mountain Park, Hualapai Peak, Elements Fire, Pine Lake, and the Flag Fire Burn Scar. FLASH FLOOD...SATELLITE AND GAUGE INDICATED
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 20:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Flash flooding is occurring or imminent! Debris is expected to inundate Forest Service Roads 22 (Ryan Road) and 461. The Warm Springs Canyon water storage tank and pump house located along Forest Service Road 461 may also be affected. Flooding and debris may also affect the Big Springs Cabin Site and structures within Mangum Canyon. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE MANGUM FIRE SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 834 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated moderate rainfall continuing over the Mangum Fire scar. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Mangum Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Mangum Fire scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Coconino County This includes the following streams and drainages Jacob Canyon and Warm Springs Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 01:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 03:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 140 AM MST, Satellite indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. Peach Springs along Historic Route 66 has measured over a half inch of rainfall. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Satellite and observations. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Valentine, Diamond Creek Campground, Grand Canyon Skywalk and Peach Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Clay County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clay, Cloud, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 02:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Riley THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN RILEY...CENTRAL CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN CLOUD COUNTIES At 238 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to four inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flooding include Clay Center, Riley, Miltonvale, Leonardville, Morganville, Randolph, Green, Aurora and Idana. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Calumet County, WIweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Calumet, Manitowoc, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 01:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Calumet; Manitowoc; Winnebago FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CALUMET, SOUTHWESTERN MANITOWOC AND EASTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTIES At 142 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms and excessive rainfall. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Oshkosh, Manitowoc, Chilton, Cleveland, Valders, St. Nazianz, St Anna, Camp Rokilio Scout Camp, Kiel, New Holstein, Newton, Spring Valley, Brothertown, Stockbridge, Wells, Potter, Clover and Hayton. In addition, law enforcement reported street flooding in Oshkosh. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Socorro County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Socorro by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 14:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-15 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This will impact the Vics Peak Wildfire Burn Scar including but not limited to Springtime Campground, San Mateo Creek, Rock Springs Canyon and other drainages that flow into Alamosa Creek and Indian Creek as well as Socorro County Road 033 and State Road 1 between Mile Marker 11 and 18. Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. Target Area: Socorro The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Vics Peak Burn Scar in Southwestern Socorro County in central New Mexico * Until 600 PM MDT. * At 254 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Vics Peak Burn Scar. Between 0.50 and 1.00 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.50 to 0.75 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will impact Springtime Campground, San Mateo Creek, Rock Springs Canyon, and other drainages that flow into Alamosa Creek and Indian Creek as well as Socorro County Road 033 and State Road 1 between Mile Marker 11 and 18. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around the Vics Peak Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the Vics Peak Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Socorro County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-0.75 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 16:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 404 PM MST, social media showed flash flooding occurring in Surprise, Waddell, and Fennemore areas. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Glendale, Surprise, Goodyear, El Mirage, Waddell, Sun City West, Litchfield Park, Surprise Stadium, Luke AFB and Beardsley. This includes the following highways AZ Route 303 between mile markers 107 and 116. US Highway 60 between mile markers 136 and 144. This includes the following streams and drainages Agua Fria River, Trilby Wash and Beardsley Canal. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Jefferson Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 12:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 1248 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Orleans and Metairie. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 227 and 230. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 08:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 11:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1145 AM MST. * At 840 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across portions of the city of Tucson. Up to 1.25 inches of rain has fallen on the west side near Silverbell and Grant Road. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Catalina Foothills and Ryan AirField. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 16:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Graham The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 429 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Coyote Wash and Watson Wash. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Safford and Thatcher. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy