Special Weather Statement issued for Lane, Ness by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lane; Ness SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN NESS...SOUTHWESTERN TREGO AND EAST CENTRAL LANE COUNTIES UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT At 1133 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Arnold to 6 miles north of Beeler to near Alamota. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Ness City, Ransom, Alamota, Beeler and Arnold. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for west central Kansas.