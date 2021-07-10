Cancel
Here's How the Twisty Ending in Fear Street: 1978 Will Lead Us to the Trilogy's Final Film

By Stacey Nguyen
Watch out! This post contains spoilers. Fear Street Part 2: 1978 officially picks up where Fear Street Part 1: 1994 ends — or rather, it brings us back 16 years prior. The second installation of the Fear Street trilogy starts with Deena and Josh lugging a possessed Sam to C. Berman's house to demand answers about the 300-year-old curse that's wreaking havoc over the town of Shadyside. While initially reluctant to help the kids, C. Berman eventually tells the story of how she survived the bloody massacre at Camp Nightwing in 1978. So how does Fear Street Part 2: 1978 end and pave the way for Fear Street Part 3: 1666? Let's break down the key events in the second movie.

