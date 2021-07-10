Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Las Animas County, Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 20:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN PROWERS...BACA SOUTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS AND SOUTHERN BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 1115 PM MDT At 1030 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm outflow winds along a line extending from 19 miles northwest of Manter to 10 miles east of Higbee. Movement was south at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Springfield, Walsh, Pritchett, Vilas, Campo, Two Buttes, Two Buttes Reservoir and Stonington. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM MDT for portions of southeastern Colorado.