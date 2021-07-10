‘Black Widow’ Star Florence Pugh Discusses the Importance of Celebrities Showing ‘The Normality of Life’ on Social Media — ‘Those Aren’t the Moments That Happen Every Day’
Florence Pugh has quickly become one of the most popular young actors of her generation. The Black Widow star has received a ton of attention lately due to her relationship with Zach Braff — who is 21 years her senior — but she’s also gained acclaim for her performances in films such as Midsommar and Little Women.www.cheatsheet.com
Comments / 0