Jacksonville, FL

It's a Small World: The Amazing Richard McMahan Has a Little Obsession

By John E. Citrone
folioweekly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was pulled from the Folio Archives. It was originally published on February 6, 2001. Peter Pan. Bambi. Cinderella. Snow White. The streets surrounding Richard McMahan’s Westside Jacksonville home read like the parking lot designations at Disney World. His is a nondescript neighborhood filled with anonymous houses. Toys litter front yards, dogs tug on chains, regular cars sit in regular driveways. Geniuses hide in places like this. McMahan stands on the doorstep of his house in his stocking feet on a cool, sun-drenched afternoon. He is as diminutive as the artwork he labors over a few hours each day, his small frame swimming in a white dress shirt and black slacks. A boyish smile cuts across his face as he turns and enters the darkened living room where he has arranged his collection of “miniatures” — tiny recreations of famous works of art. Seventy or so pieces are arranged on the coffee table, and hundreds more are stuffed in plastic containers and baggies stacked next to McMahan. They’re part of a collection of reproductions that numbers close to one thousand, and ranges from the detailed nightmares of Hieronymus Bosch to Henri Rousseau’s “Sleeping Gypsy.”

