Dunkirk, NY

Father-son duo turns in impressive catch off Olcott

Observer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdeal fishing conditions have been sparse this year, so anglers have to make the most of fishing opportunities. Dave and his son Aiden Gatto set out for Lake Ontario early on July 5. The duo headed for Olcott Harbor and stopped at a tackle shop there for the lowdown on what to use and where to go. Launching their 16-foot Aluma-Craft boat they headed straight out of Olcott to about 180 feet of water equipped with A Tom Mic flies, Dreamweaver Spin doctors primarily in green patterns. They rigged their gear on leadcore line, downriggers and dipsey divers and in about 30 minutes they had their first of seven fish on. Aiden caught the heaviest fish of the day a 17-pound king salmon and his dad Dave settled for a 14-pound steelhead. They had a total of 14 hook-ups landing half of them, by 10:30 a.m. Not bad for their first time fishing the area. Dave reported that the bigger boats reported doing about 40 hook-ups a day landing about half of their fish also.

