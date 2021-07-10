Cancel
Family of boy who died in hot car while in foster care call for change in system

By Renee Wunderlich
WYFF4.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANDERSON, S.C. — Many are mourning Jacob Bailey Mutis. His aunt told WYFF News 4 the smiling little boy loved anything with wheels. “Riding his red tricycle,” said Nancy Guthrie, Jacob’s aunt, “He’d try to steer it, but he didn’t know how to steer. So then Mikey got that thing where you could steer it for him, but he still thinks he’s doing it. And then he got a little older and got that yellow truck.”

