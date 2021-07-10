Beichner makes donation to CSHOF

Sinclairville native Jim Beichner paid a visit to the Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame on Friday, bearing significant memorabilia from his career with Penske Racing. The director of athletics for one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports, Beichner donated to the CSHOF the following items: a championship ring from the 2015 Daytona 500, which was won by Joey Logano; a championship ring from the 2015 Indianapolis 500, which was won by Juan Pablo Montoya; a championship ring from the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Series, which was won by Logano; a 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship trophy, which was won by Logano; and a championship ring for the 2019 IndyCar Series, which was won by Josef Newgarden. Beichner, a 2004 CSHOF inductee, first made his name in wrestling, beginning with his days at Cassadaga Valley Central School where he was inducted into the district’s Hall of Fame in 1982, followed by induction into the Eastern Wrestling and the Clarion University halls of fame in 1993 and 2000, respectively. Before joining Penske Racing, Beichner served as the head coach of the University at Buffalo wrestling team.