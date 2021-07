Marilyn N. (Rossiter) Graves, 88, of Fredonia, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 7, 2021. She passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side. Born Sept. 15, 1932 and raised in Brocton, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Margaret siter. Marilyn survived her two siblings: William Rossiter (2019) and Kathryn Fredrickson (2018).