Cattaraugus County Fair set for Aug. 1-8

The 178th Cattaraugus County Fair will be held from Aug. 1-7 with several family-friendly events on the fair schedule. Among them is Commerford’s Petting Zoo, founded by Robert W. Commerford more than 40 years ago. It all began with some simple horse buying and selling, but soon they were showing up at local county fairs with rides and parade costumes on. Since then they’ve added elephants, camels, ponies, kangaroos, and other exotic animals to their family. To keep visitors entertained while animals rest, there is also a super-slide, carousel, and other fun rides.